Zieg, Veor and Helaina's fated adventure continues!

Chapter 3: Hailgrave Dominion is now available!

The biggest update to date!!

New areas and secrets, new challenges, new threats, more gear and items, a new hero, more classes, new magic and massive story revelations await!

A whole new epic chapter to experience!

Now with 6 heroes in the party, with tons of gear, several class options and several magic schools unlocked, this is where player expression, strategy and ingenuity will meet to form an experience that you'll never forget!

Return of the \[Spearlord]: The Spearlord class makes its grand appearance.

A new hero joins: Lurien, the honorable Pilgrim, joins the party.

More \[Class] Teachers: Our heroes will learn additional classes aside from their main one.

The \[Root] unlocks: The Root of Ra' will unlock for all our heroes.

The flowing \[Voice]: \[Azo], the hydrous primal Voice of Ra', will be available to learn.

Master the environment: Our heroes will be able to change the environment during combat. Summon rain, wind, thunderstorms, blazing heat, and more to turn the tide of battle.

\[Purefolding] mastery: A new, stronger form of magic will be available for some heroes to learn. But beware! Choosing what to Purefold will lock you out of other options in the future.

Gearing Up: More weapons and armor, more special accessories, stronger healing items and new offensive and buffing consumables to use on your party or on your enemies!



As development goes through another milestone, preparations for the end have already begun.

It'll come soon. The goal is to fully release 'Legend of the Wargod' before this year ends!

I hope you enjoy the game. Be sure to leave a review!



And, like in the previous chapter releases: Be sure to start a new Save File!

'Legend of the Wargod' is a turn-based RPG in a dark fantasy universe. It's available on Steam for Windows PC and Steam Deck. Get Legend of the Wargod on Steam today!

Thank you everyone, -Revelen