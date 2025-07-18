Hello everyone! We've just released a new update. Here's what's included:

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where the unlock conditions for King Yama were not displayed correctly Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the volume of character voice lines couldn’t be adjusted Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where unlocking certain characters would prevent saving UI Optimization: Now shows the Energy recovery per game (excluding the Lotus Crown) during and outside of matches Gameplay Improvement: After losing to King Qinguang or King Yama, the random seed will now reset Display Improvement: Fixed blurry text in the scoring screen for Traditional Chinese and Japanese tile names Visual Improvement: Added win/lose animations for Aqi as an opponent (special effects still pending) Clarification: Many players reported that sealed figurines still appear in-game. After investigation, we found it was due to players not selecting the "Sealed Figurine Plan" in the top-left corner of the new game screen. We'll improve the UI guidance for this in a future update.

In the update released yesterday, we fixed many issues related to multilingual text display, including problems in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. These fixes address missing fonts (displayed as boxes), untranslated text, and overlapping UI elements. In addition, we’ve also resolved a number of other bugs.

Thank you all for your support, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these bugs may have caused.