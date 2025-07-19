Calling All Observers!

This is the second update of the 2025 roadmap for Warning! Check out the upcoming updates in the 2025 roadmap timeline below.









Reworked the Notebook (Journal); It has two tabs, Questions tab is a reworked tab based on the old notebook but now players can select questions by right clicking on the question itself, second tab, Notes, holds the actual important information based on the answers gives by the questions players ask to the ghost.





Reworked the Archives app on the in-game desktop; now it is crucial to the investigation as it holds the archive of all patients, but it needs accurate input for Date and Name to access the patient information.





Note: The date and name can be extracted by asking questions located in the Questions tab of the Notebook (Journal).





Added a new ghost investigation score system that goes as follows: 5% for every question answered 60% for completing the ghost investigation and discovering the ghost's backstory. That makes it 100% for a successful investigation.





Added new ghost investigation questions to the Notebook (Journal).





Removed the ghost investigation restriction; now it is completely optional.







Fixed security camera moving noise when the player is not on the security app on the in-game computer.

This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically.



Psychiatric Hospital

173 Brookwell Road, New Hills