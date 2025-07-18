 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Added an ice-cream sword, a melee weapon, to the main character

2. Improved access to acceleration, which serves to 1. increase production speed, 2. increase attack speed, 3. increase movement speed

Changed files in this update

