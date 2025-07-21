Hi all! The day is finally here - it's DESCENDERS DAY! A day full of big updates and discounts! Today is probably the biggest day we've ever had for Descenders, and we aren't here to mess about, so HERE WE GO!

INTRODUCING DESCENDERS RACE MODE!

You've been asking for it, and we're delivering! Introducing the all-new RACE MODE to Descenders! Take to the trails & race against your friends, or other players against the clock! Compete for the best time, cross the finish line, and claim 1st place! Race Mode is OUT NOW across Steam, Xbox and PlayStation!

Whether you're a baller at Bikeout or slick through Stoker, there are races for everyone! It's time to gather your group, head to the multiplayer lobbies and set yourself up a race mode lobby!

We want to thank you all so much for all the love and support you've given Descenders over the years! It's been a super fun ride, and we're not done yet!

THAT'S NOT ALL!

SURPRISE! DESCENDERS NEXT IS AVAILABLE NOW for Early Access!!

We needed a little bit of extra time to make Next as perfect as can be, all thanks to your feedback during our various play sessions! After working hard behind the scenes, we're super happy we can finally let you play the full game! Be sure to join our Discord, so you can join the chatter and hype over there!

Grab your board and master the mountain! Descenders Next is the ultimate extreme sports game, with sprawling snowy peaks, winding dirt tracks, and tons of parks to conquer. Will you and your friends become the Next Ultimate Descenders?