Hello Trip Tenders!



Release day is here, Tempest Tower 1.0 is out now! It has been amazing to hear your feedback over the last few months, and the game is in a better state because of it. This was our first experience releasing a game through Early Access and we had a blast with it.



To celebrate the release, we are running an 35% launch discount meaning there has never been a better time to grab a copy.





About the Update

The 1.0 update adds more levels to the Garden World as well as a range of quality of life features and new content. We have also completed a balance pass that has touched almost every level in the game. The first few levels are a bit more relaxed than before, but there is still plenty of difficulty for players looking to clear every level and every challenge!



Tempest Tower 1.0 Includes:

10 Unique Levels

+ 3 challenges per level

15 Towers

52 Draftable Upgrades

~7 of core playtime

+ endless hours of replayability



Updated Demo

We have also updated the Tempest Tower Demo so that all the latest gameplay features and bug fixes are reflected in the the experience. If you are still on the fence about Tempest Tower, make sure you give it a try.

Patch Notes - v1.0

Levels and Worlds

Added 2 new levels to Garden World

Updated level order of Garden World



Towers

Added Bomb Lobber: a short range grenade launcher that deals AOE damage



Enemies

Added Siege Beetle: a tanky enemy that shoots at the player if they come too close



Upgrades

Added 3 new draftable upgrades



Meta

More Steam Achievements

Added Full Completion percentage to the player stats



Balance