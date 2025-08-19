Hello Trip Tenders!
Release day is here, Tempest Tower 1.0 is out now! It has been amazing to hear your feedback over the last few months, and the game is in a better state because of it. This was our first experience releasing a game through Early Access and we had a blast with it.
To celebrate the release, we are running an 35% launch discount meaning there has never been a better time to grab a copy.
About the Update
The 1.0 update adds more levels to the Garden World as well as a range of quality of life features and new content. We have also completed a balance pass that has touched almost every level in the game. The first few levels are a bit more relaxed than before, but there is still plenty of difficulty for players looking to clear every level and every challenge!
Tempest Tower 1.0 Includes:
10 Unique Levels
+ 3 challenges per level
15 Towers
52 Draftable Upgrades
~7 of core playtime
+ endless hours of replayability
Updated Demo
We have also updated the Tempest Tower Demo so that all the latest gameplay features and bug fixes are reflected in the the experience. If you are still on the fence about Tempest Tower, make sure you give it a try.
Patch Notes - v1.0
Levels and Worlds
Added 2 new levels to Garden World
Updated level order of Garden World
Towers
Added Bomb Lobber: a short range grenade launcher that deals AOE damage
Enemies
Added Siege Beetle: a tanky enemy that shoots at the player if they come too close
Upgrades
Added 3 new draftable upgrades
Meta
More Steam Achievements
Added Full Completion percentage to the player stats
Balance
Added Bait Bulbs and Siege Beetles to exisiting levels
General balance changes across all levels
