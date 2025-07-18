亲爱的探险者们：
我们推送了一个小型更新包，修复了以下问题：
·修复了部分模组的描边材质丢失问题；
·修复了【木炭】有概率制作异常的问题；
·修复了采集农作物时有概率残留阴影图片的问题；
·修复了旧存档的部分天赋无法继续升级的问题
欢迎加入官方Discord频道进行讨论。
