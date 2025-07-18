 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

亲爱的探险者们：

我们推送了一个小型更新包，修复了以下问题：

·修复了部分模组的描边材质丢失问题；

·修复了【木炭】有概率制作异常的问题；

·修复了采集农作物时有概率残留阴影图片的问题；

·修复了旧存档的部分天赋无法继续升级的问题

欢迎加入官方Discord频道进行讨论。

Changed files in this update

