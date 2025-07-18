 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19273956 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Newly added:
·Added sound effects when soldiers fall (hopefully you won't keep hearing it)

Change:
·I have revised the display position of the text and discovered a new adjustment method this time (as mentioned in the previous update on July 15th, but today I found that the last change was only effective for English and Chinese languages, so I tried to adjust it again today, and now the display position of the text looks more comfortable)

