UI
The server list now shows servers of all versions, greying out the ones that are incompatible. This should help you realize when you are running an outdated game version as Steam can be very slow to propagate the updates automatically.
Audio
Added 3 new component audio tracks: Crystal Tower, Landing Page, Uncouth Meeting.
Bugs
Fixed client crash when melee weapon is removed from the inventory while holding it.
Fixed infinite hang on loading screen after disconnecting from certain servers.
Fixed brick mesh simplification getting stuck for certain arrangements of bricks, resulting in some chunks never rendering.
Changed files in this update