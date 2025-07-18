 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

UI

  • The server list now shows servers of all versions, greying out the ones that are incompatible. This should help you realize when you are running an outdated game version as Steam can be very slow to propagate the updates automatically.

Audio

  • Added 3 new component audio tracks: Crystal Tower, Landing Page, Uncouth Meeting.

Bugs

  • Fixed client crash when melee weapon is removed from the inventory while holding it.

  • Fixed infinite hang on loading screen after disconnecting from certain servers.

  • Fixed brick mesh simplification getting stuck for certain arrangements of bricks, resulting in some chunks never rendering.

Changed files in this update

