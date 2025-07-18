Sharpen your pencils. Or don’t. You probably won’t need them. Get ready to fall in love, forget to do homework, accidentally become popular, and survive group projects with people who think “vibes” are a strategy. This university is packed with “educational” experiences your school could never legally offer.

🎮 Experience dating through the unique Inventory Management system with over 300 unique items, promising countless hours of exciting mix-and-match fun.

❤ Three main and three side girls with over 30 romantic moments and over 100 beautiful illustrations.

🎭 Massive story content and secrets to explore, with about 200 events.

🌸 Mini-games: Cooking, fishing, Sports, reading, and more.

💬 Stay connected with social apps, texting, collections, and more using your phone.

Enroll now or risk being the only one who doesn’t know what a “Socialize Item” is.

Attention, Esteemed Students!

We’ve added a nonlinear structure and exploration freedom, every player will have a unique experience.

This is our biggest game yet. The gameplay can be complex, but it’s full of fun. Please be patient and enjoy the ride.

Try not to skip the story text. Our writer spent countless hours crafting it to bring you joy.

There are some minor localization issues. The Chinese and Korean languages are still being updated and improved. If you spot any problems, please help us by reporting them. Your support helps us fix issues faster.

Russian, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish will be added a few days after release.

Gameplay Guide:

Girls’ Satisfaction & Romantic Content :

Going on romantic dates with girls will increase their satisfaction level. Reach the required score to level up and unlock exclusive Satisfaction’s romantic content.

The Ultimate Ending :

Complete three main girls’ objectives and the main objectives to get a wonderful reward.

Affection System :

Raise a girl's affection to unlock more text messages and beautiful illustrations.

Hidden Romantic Events :

Some romantic events are not listed in the Journal. Keep an eye out for clues and subtle hints during gameplay.

Outfit Replay Feature:

After your first romantic encounter, you can replay it using different outfits for a new experience. The Gallery will not have this feature.

Looking forward to meeting you in the world of "Love and Life: Happy Student"! 💕

