Hello, ranchers! 😀🧑🏻‍🌾

We're back with an exciting update that adds new content and quality-of-life improvements to make managing your ranch smoother and more enjoyable. Thank you to your valuable feedback through the in-app system and Steam Discussion forums, we’ve been able to roll out several improvements and adjustments in this patch. With hundreds of suggestions coming in, we're developing the game iteratively and incrementally to ensure steady and meaningful progress with each update.

Let’s take a look at what’s new:

1. New Selling Expansion: Kiosk

We’ve added kiosks as a new way to sell value-added products, including beverages, baked treats, desserts, merchandise, etc. This feature lets you diversify your offerings beyond raw materials, boosting profits and attracting more customers. Build unique kiosks to create a lively and profitable marketplace.

2. New Challenges

We’ve added a series of new challenges to keep your gameplay engaging and rewarding. These challenges cover a variety of activities such as producing processed ranch goods, crafting vegetable-based products, collecting rare wild items, advanced hunting, and expert-level fishing. Complete them to test your skills and earn greater rewards.

3. Flexible Commodity Supply for Production Tools

You can now supply both regular and special commodities to production tools. This gives you more control over production strategies, allowing you to adapt based on your current resources and goals.

4. Notification Settings Added

We’ve introduced customizable notification settings to give you more control over alerts in the game. You can now choose which updates matter most and avoid unnecessary distractions while managing your ranch.

Notification include :

Old Livestock Notification

Livestock Waste Notification

Non-productive Plant Notification

Salesperson Notification

5. Construction System Enhancements

Building and rearranging structures just got easier with a series of construction system improvements. These changes aim to make the process more intuitive and visually clear when setting up your ranch layout.

Rotation for construction parts has been disabled to prevent misplacement issues.

Added a Reset Construction Part option for easier adjustments.

Green and red placement indicators when moving construction items are now semi-transparent for better visibility.

Increased deploy distance for construction items to reduce placement conflicts.

6. Simplified Fish Collection

Instead of collecting fish one by one, you can now gather them all at once, saving time and effort. This makes the fishing experience smoother and more rewarding.

7. Tutorial for Auto-Save Feature

We’ve added a dedicated tutorial to explain the Auto-Save system in detail. This ensures you know when your progress is being saved and helps build confidence that your game data is secure. A small addition that brings big peace of mind.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Walet Meat still appeared in the commodity shelf focus. Resolved occasional problems where the net couldn’t shoot properly. Fixed a bug causing boxes to stack in hand when loading a game. Fixed issues where green boxes sometimes became uncollectable. Fixed milk and other products always producing special variants instead of regular. Addressed rare fish collection errors and fishing tool switching during loading. Resolved problems with birds being too hard to slaughter because they never perched. Fixed sudden box state changes (empty to full). Corrected inability to type after clicking a key on the virtual keyboard. Fixed show/hide broom and inventory outline visibility issues. Fixed employee plant harvester incorrectly harvesting animal products. Checked and resolved 3D defects on rivers. Updated all outlines to URP versions for better rendering, except on transparent materials. Fixed an issue where trees could not be chopped down,

This update opens up more vertical space, introduces meaningful rewards, and gives you greater control over your layout. It’s a big step forward in shaping your ranch the way you want it.

As always, thank you for your support! If you're enjoying the game, a Steam Review means a lot for us and if you have suggestions or feedback, feel free to share them in the Discussions section. 😀

Happy playing! 😀🐄🐓