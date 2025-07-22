Fellow Officers,

several improvements, a bunch of bug fixes, and a lot of polishing: The Quality-of-Life Update is now available across PC, PlayStation & Xbox!

All changes have been inspired by your feedback and we couldn't be more grateful for that. Thank you everyone!

But now, let's take a closer look at the update!

In Short: What’s included?

This update is centered around making your overall gameplay experience smoother, more convenient, and more reliable. The changes we made are based on several community surveys we’ve conducted over the last few months.

🗨️ Skip NPC Conversations Press 'Space': No need to listen to their full voice-over anymore!

🔴 CP Loss Fixes Across the board, we have resolved several problems with unjustified CP Loss.

📷 New Camera Control Option: A floating camera mode is now available within the settings! Head over to " Settings > Game > Camera > Looking Direction" to check it out!

💊 New illegal items and drugs Citizens can now be under the influence of several other substances, and carry around some truly dangerous objects!

🛣️ New Highway Turns This allows for more options for U-Turns and shorter distances in case you need to change to the opposite lane.

🚔 Catpaw Skin Collection #2 New patrol car skins inspired by New York City, West Virginia, Georgia, and Los Angeles, created by ricobrzenska and Kittyraww!

🚘 NPCs get picked up by Tow Trucks Citizens will now be picked up by a tow truck if their car gets towed: NPCs will enter it and drive off.

🚨 Brighter ELS during day and night

🪲 Bug Fixes: Check out the full changelog further down below!

Introducing: The Adventurer Police Vehicle

Get behind the wheel of the ultimate SUV and enjoy cruising in a true symbol of American power and reliability: The Adventurer Police Vehicle! Whether you're patrolling the streets of Brighton or going offroad in the wider state of Franklin, the APV offers a truly unique experience.

The Adventurer Police Vehicle is included for free in the Season Pass! If you haven't checked it out yet, we recommend doing so as it's by far the best deal if you want to be prepared for additional content we will release later this year:

What's next?

As we have previously confirmed, we have temporarily removed the spotlights on all patrol cars as we plan to ship them as a proper gadget in the future. This way, you can enable them during your shift independently from the Matrix Sign and also have an additional customization option. The spotlights will come back as soon as possible - thank you for your continued patience!

While we would normally reveal the content of the next update at this point already, we can't do it yet as we're still preparing some exciting and frequently-requested features. We're sorry that we can't reveal them at this point but would ask you to stay tuned, it won't take much longer!

Thank you so much for your support and we hope you’re excited to check out The Quality-of-Life Update! But for now, let's take a good look at the official changelog of this update:

Changelog – Update 18.0

New Features, Improvements & Content

Added new camera mode for freely floating camera

Added new illegal items and drug states

Added NPCs entering the Tow Truck when their car gets towed

Added possibility to skip conversations

Added some new U-Turns on Highway

Made ELS brighter during day and night

Added four new skins powered by ricobrzenska and Kittyraww and inspired by New York City, West Virginia, Georgia, and Los Angeles!

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed several issues with CP Loss Fixed CP Loss when arresting someone for cannabis Fixed numerous CP Loss issues connected to car thieves Fixed CP Loss for missing evidence on parked vehicle Fixed CP Loss when asking for ID of truck driver in weigh station callout Fixed CP Loss when giving ticket and towing car parking on bus stop

Fixed canceling tow truck while interacting with it gets player stuck

Fixed no reason available to detain Stolen Truck drivers

Multiplayer

Fixed that clients cannot switch gadgets during multiplayer

Fixed players can't change each other's cosmetics and gadgets in the garage

Fixed entire highway level despawns if client leaves the MP session

Fixed NPC driver stays in laying position after handcuffed by client

Ensured client garage shows elements as unavailable, basically corresponding to the host's content

Fixed if the player joins a highway shift via Invite Code the game world will not load correctly

Stability & Performance

Fixed crash if the the client changes the gadgets of the host's vehicle

Fixed fatal error while joining a multiplayer session

Fixed some crashes (especially with ambulances on scene)

Fixed crash after calling tow truck and driving away from the scene

NPC & NPV

Fixed NPCs trying to enter non-existent vehicles

Fixed illegal item gun evidence being show even if the NPC has a permit

Reduced the slowdown from speed limit per lane for NPVs

Fixed handcuffed NPC walk away in a random direction

Fixed arrest transport officer doesn't enter the police station to retrieve arrested NPCs

Fixed NPC that are released do not move

Patrol Cars & Gadgets

Fixed blinkers turn on while holding down key to change gadgets

Fixed that unmarked gadgets are unavailable in the garage

Fixed accept and decline callout not working when changing gadgets would be possible

Graphics & Game World

Fixed colours on red-blue ELS not fully matching

Fixed Cancel Tow Truck and Cancel Arrest Transport play animation twice

Fixed artifacts with precinct glass refraction

Fixed artifacts around characters when they stand in parallel to glass

Fixed damaged cars show weird artifacts

Fixed unmarked bumper lights float in place after vehicle damage

Fixed trunk animations don't fully play on cars

Fixed bullbar floating after police vehicle is damaged

Removed floating lamps in the city

Fixed city billboards overlapping weirdly

Fixed lighting issues on dinosaur statue

Fixed various spots with grass

UI

Minor Styling Adjustment toavoid clipping when an NPC shows their ID

Fixed district highlight appearing inconsistent and losing focus while hovering over it

Issues resolved during the Open Beta