Fellow Officers,
several improvements, a bunch of bug fixes, and a lot of polishing: The Quality-of-Life Update is now available across PC, PlayStation & Xbox!
All changes have been inspired by your feedback and we couldn't be more grateful for that. Thank you everyone!
But now, let's take a closer look at the update!
In Short: What’s included?
This update is centered around making your overall gameplay experience smoother, more convenient, and more reliable. The changes we made are based on several community surveys we’ve conducted over the last few months.
🗨️ Skip NPC Conversations
Press 'Space': No need to listen to their full voice-over anymore!
🔴 CP Loss Fixes
Across the board, we have resolved several problems with unjustified CP Loss.
📷 New Camera Control Option: A floating camera mode is now available within the settings!
Head over to "Settings > Game > Camera > Looking Direction" to check it out!
💊 New illegal items and drugs
Citizens can now be under the influence of several other substances, and carry around some truly dangerous objects!
🛣️ New Highway Turns
This allows for more options for U-Turns and shorter distances in case you need to change to the opposite lane.
🚔 Catpaw Skin Collection #2
New patrol car skins inspired by New York City, West Virginia, Georgia, and Los Angeles, created by ricobrzenska and Kittyraww!
🚘 NPCs get picked up by Tow Trucks
Citizens will now be picked up by a tow truck if their car gets towed: NPCs will enter it and drive off.
🚨 Brighter ELS during day and night
🪲 Bug Fixes: Check out the full changelog further down below!
Introducing: The Adventurer Police Vehicle
Get behind the wheel of the ultimate SUV and enjoy cruising in a true symbol of American power and reliability: The Adventurer Police Vehicle! Whether you're patrolling the streets of Brighton or going offroad in the wider state of Franklin, the APV offers a truly unique experience.
The Adventurer Police Vehicle is included for free in the Season Pass! If you haven't checked it out yet, we recommend doing so as it's by far the best deal if you want to be prepared for additional content we will release later this year:
What's next?
As we have previously confirmed, we have temporarily removed the spotlights on all patrol cars as we plan to ship them as a proper gadget in the future. This way, you can enable them during your shift independently from the Matrix Sign and also have an additional customization option. The spotlights will come back as soon as possible - thank you for your continued patience!
While we would normally reveal the content of the next update at this point already, we can't do it yet as we're still preparing some exciting and frequently-requested features. We're sorry that we can't reveal them at this point but would ask you to stay tuned, it won't take much longer!
Thank you so much for your support and we hope you’re excited to check out The Quality-of-Life Update! But for now, let's take a good look at the official changelog of this update:
Changelog – Update 18.0
New Features, Improvements & Content
Added new camera mode for freely floating camera
Added new illegal items and drug states
Added NPCs entering the Tow Truck when their car gets towed
Added possibility to skip conversations
Added some new U-Turns on Highway
Made ELS brighter during day and night
Added four new skins powered by ricobrzenska and Kittyraww and inspired by New York City, West Virginia, Georgia, and Los Angeles!
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Fixed several issues with CP Loss
Fixed CP Loss when arresting someone for cannabis
Fixed numerous CP Loss issues connected to car thieves
Fixed CP Loss for missing evidence on parked vehicle
Fixed CP Loss when asking for ID of truck driver in weigh station callout
Fixed CP Loss when giving ticket and towing car parking on bus stop
Fixed canceling tow truck while interacting with it gets player stuck
Fixed no reason available to detain Stolen Truck drivers
Multiplayer
Fixed that clients cannot switch gadgets during multiplayer
Fixed players can't change each other's cosmetics and gadgets in the garage
Fixed entire highway level despawns if client leaves the MP session
Fixed NPC driver stays in laying position after handcuffed by client
Ensured client garage shows elements as unavailable, basically corresponding to the host's content
Fixed if the player joins a highway shift via Invite Code the game world will not load correctly
Stability & Performance
Fixed crash if the the client changes the gadgets of the host's vehicle
Fixed fatal error while joining a multiplayer session
Fixed some crashes (especially with ambulances on scene)
Fixed crash after calling tow truck and driving away from the scene
NPC & NPV
Fixed NPCs trying to enter non-existent vehicles
Fixed illegal item gun evidence being show even if the NPC has a permit
Reduced the slowdown from speed limit per lane for NPVs
Fixed handcuffed NPC walk away in a random direction
Fixed arrest transport officer doesn't enter the police station to retrieve arrested NPCs
Fixed NPC that are released do not move
Patrol Cars & Gadgets
Fixed blinkers turn on while holding down key to change gadgets
Fixed that unmarked gadgets are unavailable in the garage
Fixed accept and decline callout not working when changing gadgets would be possible
Graphics & Game World
Fixed colours on red-blue ELS not fully matching
Fixed Cancel Tow Truck and Cancel Arrest Transport play animation twice
Fixed artifacts with precinct glass refraction
Fixed artifacts around characters when they stand in parallel to glass
Fixed damaged cars show weird artifacts
Fixed unmarked bumper lights float in place after vehicle damage
Fixed trunk animations don't fully play on cars
Fixed bullbar floating after police vehicle is damaged
Removed floating lamps in the city
Fixed city billboards overlapping weirdly
Fixed lighting issues on dinosaur statue
Fixed various spots with grass
UI
Minor Styling Adjustment toavoid clipping when an NPC shows their ID
Fixed district highlight appearing inconsistent and losing focus while hovering over it
Issues resolved during the Open Beta
Fixed most traffic lights not working correctly
Fixed NPCs with broken-down vehicles not entering Tow Trucks
Fixed several localization issues in all languages but English
Fixed German localization for DUI
Fixed Tow Truck not leaving for arrested and transported NPC Vehicles
Fixed CP Loss when handcuffing or selecting liability for possessing bag of heroin
Fixed heroin liability interaction entry not having handcuff ability
Changed files in this update