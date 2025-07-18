Survivors, gear up! This update brings key improvements to gameplay pacing, combat mechanics, and a thrilling new challenge. Here's what’s new:



Mutant Balance Adjustments

- Reduced overall mutant health for better scaling in longer play sessions.

- Early-category mutants slowed down for fairer combat pacing.

- Speed ramps up more aggressively at Category 10 and Category 20 — brace yourself as the stakes rise!



Weapon Updates

- M4 assault rifle added to the 1500 tier, giving mid-tier players more firepower.

- All weapons are now available in the shop, making loadout access smoother and more strategic.



Map & Bug Fixes

- Fixed map display issues — visuals now render correctly across all regions.

- Squashed a bug where hosts couldn’t respawn after death. Your squad leader is back in the fight!



New Boss Encounter

- Introducing the Golem Boss!

A massive, earthshaking addition to the battlefield. Prepare your team for a brutal test of survival and tactics.

