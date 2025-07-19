- New character, Allisara, added for all modes.
- New summoning mechanic, Warbeasts, are added for Story, Endless Dungeon and Summoner's Onslaught.
- New Action Mode added -- Summoner's Onslaught (duplicate of Onslaught Mode where the player fights alongside their Warbeast).
- New Strategy Mode added -- Counterintelligence (the player runs a nation and uses their military, economy, espionage and alliances to defeat other nations).
- New content added to Story Mode (New main quest arc, new sidequests, new superdungeon, new Challenges).
- 5 new Side Stories added (Stevant, Joe, Kaez, Fleming, Green)
- Conquest has 4 new recruitable monsters (Blood Elemental for Fire, Castor for Water, Gulltoppr for Wind, Rendarachnid for Earth).
- 2 of Caesara's Soul Triad nodes have been changed -- 2 "Defense + 5%" nodes have become 1 "Defense + 10%" and 1 "Rebound Bonus".
- Cook's Prison Break ability usage has been changed from "3 total uses per Prison Break" to "once per schedule section".
- Conquest monsters on the player's side have boosted HP growth.
- Miscellaneous changes and fixes.
Warbeasts expansion patch
Update notes via Steam Community
