19 July 2025 Build 19273763 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
  • New character, Allisara, added for all modes.
  • New summoning mechanic, Warbeasts, are added for Story, Endless Dungeon and Summoner's Onslaught.
  • New Action Mode added -- Summoner's Onslaught (duplicate of Onslaught Mode where the player fights alongside their Warbeast).
  • New Strategy Mode added -- Counterintelligence (the player runs a nation and uses their military, economy, espionage and alliances to defeat other nations).
  • New content added to Story Mode (New main quest arc, new sidequests, new superdungeon, new Challenges).
  • 5 new Side Stories added (Stevant, Joe, Kaez, Fleming, Green)
  • Conquest has 4 new recruitable monsters (Blood Elemental for Fire, Castor for Water, Gulltoppr for Wind, Rendarachnid for Earth).
  • 2 of Caesara's Soul Triad nodes have been changed -- 2 "Defense + 5%" nodes have become 1 "Defense + 10%" and 1 "Rebound Bonus".
  • Cook's Prison Break ability usage has been changed from "3 total uses per Prison Break" to "once per schedule section".
  • Conquest monsters on the player's side have boosted HP growth.
  • Miscellaneous changes and fixes.

