Version 1.5.9.2 is Here!

New Game Mode: Hide & Seek is here!

Some players become Seekers with powerful swords. They must kill a Hider to avoid elimination.

Hiders must survive till the timer ends — if killed, the Seeker becomes a Hider!

⚠️ Seekers can’t kill each other.

Introducing Combat Update!

Added kill detection!

Improved death logs! Now it will show which player killed which one!

Added Health Bars! Now you can see health of every players!

If player goes background, it will still have damage and will get killed if someone is hitting player! Previously it didn't worked.

How the kill gets detected?

When you hit player with weapon that does damage. And if the player gets killed with that weapon, the kill gets recorded!

Another Case: What if you hit player with damage and that player fall to their death or drowned in water because of your push? Will that count as kill?

In this case, if player dies in other circumstances like fall damage or drowning after your hit. If this happens within 10 seconds, that kill will be credited to the player and will not record as fall death or drowning.

Whoever damages player at last gets that kill! If above conditions are met!

Others: