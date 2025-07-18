 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19273757
Update notes
*The weight of the warship has been changed to 1 (the old archive requires re equipping to update the value)
*Delay returning to the homepage after closing the settings pop-up window to avoid occasional inability to close
*Increase the frequency of executing war strategies for monarchs of all personalities
*Add 8 new player scripts and update 4 player scripts

