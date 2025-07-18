1.The loading screen has been changed to a random image.

2. The description of the heavy armor factor has been changed.

3. Group numbers have been added to the main menu.

4. There is now also a hit effect when the shield rebounds.

5. When switching the roguelike mode map to a map without save, the save description will also be updated. (The previous save description is still from the previous map.)

6. The priority of the continuous launch missile tower is now the highest for the Air Force.

7. The priority of light machine gun towers is now the closest to the Air Force.

8. Fixed the issue where the self-detonating ball artillery locked onto the air force under the land-air integration factor.

9. Fixed the issue where the resonant sniper cannon sometimes had horizontal effects. (Especially when attacking distant targets or missing a shot

10. Now, when enemies refresh in Roguelike mode, they always face the center of the map.

11. Fixed the issue where save files were not deleted after clearing the Roguelike mode.