Patchnotes V0.01.28

Added a new game - Chickenstriker

Added a big barrel storage

Added 3 more carpets in decoration

Added a small table with small benches

Arrows in the knee you remove gives you 10 gold

New bard songs

Lowered the frequency of puking when drunk

Dirty tables and drink rate more balanced on full taverns

Added some more garbage items

Chickens make now damage on throwing

Items of destroyed storages added now to the inventory directly

Pouches show only the owning customer when dragged

Mugholder for top counters switched to storage (Must be bought new unfortunately)

Added bard volume to music adjustments

Added a door for the balcony at the middle tavern

You can now burp by pressing \[1]

Lowered the frequency of the king annoying the player

Increased players sleep duration to 15h

New skill to see garbage in the tavern

CTRL in the building menu deactivates grid as well

Cleaning light has now a warmer temperature color

Increased the visit interval on higher fame taverns

Cleaning rag needs now longer to wash out

Worker improvements