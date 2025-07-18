 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnotes V0.01.28


Updates

  • Added a new game - Chickenstriker

  • Added a big barrel storage

  • Added 3 more carpets in decoration

  • Added a small table with small benches

  • Arrows in the knee you remove gives you 10 gold

  • New bard songs

  • Lowered the frequency of puking when drunk

  • Dirty tables and drink rate more balanced on full taverns

  • Added some more garbage items

  • Chickens make now damage on throwing

  • Items of destroyed storages added now to the inventory directly

  • Pouches show only the owning customer when dragged

  • Mugholder for top counters switched to storage (Must be bought new unfortunately)

  • Added bard volume to music adjustments

  • Added a door for the balcony at the middle tavern

  • You can now burp by pressing \[1]

  • Lowered the frequency of the king annoying the player

  • Increased players sleep duration to 15h

  • New skill to see garbage in the tavern

  • CTRL in the building menu deactivates grid as well

  • Cleaning light has now a warmer temperature color

  • Increased the visit interval on higher fame taverns

  • Cleaning rag needs now longer to wash out

  • Worker improvements

  • Performance improvements


Fixes

  • Fixed some tavern music adjustments (again)

  • Fixed some collision bugs with the shank

  • Fixed some achievement bugs

  • Fixed a bug, that workers won’t work as they should on the second day

  • Improved preparation areas so it sorts more satisfying

  • Dirty actors now updated correctly when player is outside tavern

  • Barrels don’t disappear when storage is removed

  • Fixed that you still lose fame when tavern is closed and you hit them with a spoon

  • Fixed a bug, that workers stay at work when the tavern is open for a short time

  • Fixed the costs of bookings

  • Throwing dishes on the market taverns terrace is not possible anymore

  • Fixed a bug where peasants don’t fight with the player

  • Delivered items can’t be grabbed to the tray anymore

  • Lowered the grid in building menu so the tables can be placed parallel correctly

  • Improved snacks collision on plates

  • Customers don’t puke every time when drinking piss-beer

  • Some small fixes





