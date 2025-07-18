Patchnotes V0.01.28
Updates
Added a new game - Chickenstriker
Added a big barrel storage
Added 3 more carpets in decoration
Added a small table with small benches
Arrows in the knee you remove gives you 10 gold
New bard songs
Lowered the frequency of puking when drunk
Dirty tables and drink rate more balanced on full taverns
Added some more garbage items
Chickens make now damage on throwing
Items of destroyed storages added now to the inventory directly
Pouches show only the owning customer when dragged
Mugholder for top counters switched to storage (Must be bought new unfortunately)
Added bard volume to music adjustments
Added a door for the balcony at the middle tavern
You can now burp by pressing \[1]
Lowered the frequency of the king annoying the player
Increased players sleep duration to 15h
New skill to see garbage in the tavern
CTRL in the building menu deactivates grid as well
Cleaning light has now a warmer temperature color
Increased the visit interval on higher fame taverns
Cleaning rag needs now longer to wash out
Worker improvements
Performance improvements
Fixes
Fixed some tavern music adjustments (again)
Fixed some collision bugs with the shank
Fixed some achievement bugs
Fixed a bug, that workers won’t work as they should on the second day
Improved preparation areas so it sorts more satisfying
Dirty actors now updated correctly when player is outside tavern
Barrels don’t disappear when storage is removed
Fixed that you still lose fame when tavern is closed and you hit them with a spoon
Fixed a bug, that workers stay at work when the tavern is open for a short time
Fixed the costs of bookings
Throwing dishes on the market taverns terrace is not possible anymore
Fixed a bug where peasants don’t fight with the player
Delivered items can’t be grabbed to the tray anymore
Lowered the grid in building menu so the tables can be placed parallel correctly
Improved snacks collision on plates
Customers don’t puke every time when drinking piss-beer
Some small fixes
