Hey everyone!

Here’s another quick Day 1/2 patch for Dreadzone. We want to thank you once again — your support and feedback truly means the world to us. Every bit helps us improve the game!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed a reflection bug that was causing performance drops

Fixed a background system memory leak

Fixed missing collision on several objects

Fixed floating objects in certain POIs

Minor improvements to UI elements

Improved navigation mesh for better AI movement

Tweaked AI behavior: certain enemies will now stop engaging if players are too far from their effective range

Added a system to detect if the player goes out of bounds — you’ll now be returned to your last relative location + hidden keybind for self-damage (for respawn): \[X + Num9]

Lit campfires now deal damage to anything stepping on them

More improvements and updates are on the way — stay tuned, and keep the feedback coming!

We wish everyone a great, happy, and chill weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

Thanks for playing,

The Dreadzone Team