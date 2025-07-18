 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19273721 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:06:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here’s another quick Day 1/2 patch for Dreadzone. We want to thank you once again — your support and feedback truly means the world to us. Every bit helps us improve the game!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a reflection bug that was causing performance drops

  • Fixed a background system memory leak

  • Fixed missing collision on several objects

  • Fixed floating objects in certain POIs

  • Minor improvements to UI elements

  • Improved navigation mesh for better AI movement

  • Tweaked AI behavior: certain enemies will now stop engaging if players are too far from their effective range

  • Added a system to detect if the player goes out of bounds — you’ll now be returned to your last relative location + hidden keybind for self-damage (for respawn): \[X + Num9]

  • Lit campfires now deal damage to anything stepping on them

More improvements and updates are on the way — stay tuned, and keep the feedback coming!

We wish everyone a great, happy, and chill weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

Thanks for playing,
The Dreadzone Team

