 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19273648 Edited 18 July 2025 – 18:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sand in a Box: Fire and Metal


Four new elements


● Lithium and Potassium — metals that can be unstable.
● Aluminium — a new lightweight solid, but with a relatively low melting point.
● Thermite — burns hot and can be a bit explosive.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:


● "Metals" category is now properly defined.
● Added missing translations and images.
● Various improvements to particle definitions.
● Flammable property now works correctly, and some materials burn as they should!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2225681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2225682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link