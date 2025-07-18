Sand in a Box: Fire and Metal
Four new elements
● Lithium and Potassium — metals that can be unstable.
● Aluminium — a new lightweight solid, but with a relatively low melting point.
● Thermite — burns hot and can be a bit explosive.
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
● "Metals" category is now properly defined.
● Added missing translations and images.
● Various improvements to particle definitions.
● Flammable property now works correctly, and some materials burn as they should!
