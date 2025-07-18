Sand in a Box: Fire and Metal

Four new elements

● Lithium and Potassium — metals that can be unstable.

● Aluminium — a new lightweight solid, but with a relatively low melting point.

● Thermite — burns hot and can be a bit explosive.



Bug Fixes and Improvements:

● "Metals" category is now properly defined.

● Added missing translations and images.

● Various improvements to particle definitions.

● Flammable property now works correctly, and some materials burn as they should!