THE PLAYTEST RETURNS!

With the playtest back, I'd like to get people trying all 20 of the locations in ShantyTown, to try and make them each as good as they possibly can be.

When you open the playtest again, 2 things will happen: your save will be wiped, and

Only the first 3 locations will be available by default

To get access to other locations, please fill out this form and my QA manager will give you a cheat code to access a new corner of the map!

Fill the Form

NOTE: please finish the tutorial before accessing any other part of the map, otherwise things may break!

Your Feedback is Valuable!

After playing new regions please fill out the form to give map feedback! This really helps to shape the location, the game, and the experience as a whole. Be honest, as all feedback is anonymous.

This is SUPER valuable and thanks for your help!

You can also reach out on Discord and share your opinions if they don't quite fit into the form's questions.

If you want your name added to the list of names on houses etc. you can add your name here!

Thanks for the support and I'm excited to see what people think of the new locations available!