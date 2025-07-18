Hello Wild Ones! #TGIF!

How's it going? We hope you're having fun playing Wild Assault Season 2: Phantom Fracture! We're so glad our weekly dev log is back!

In this episode, we'll continue to update you on what's been happening in the studio over the past few weeks. Specifically, we want to talk about the survey we released right after Season 2 launched. Without further ado, let's dive into your new season feedback and discuss the adjustments we've made based on the data collected regarding your content preferences!

Season 2 Overall Performance & Further Plans

First of all, here are the player satisfaction ratings for Season 2, based on the survey results. Thank you to the 2,500+ players who took the survey and shared your thoughts in detail with us!

Valiant Balancing Satisfaction

Weapon Balancing Satisfaction

Mapping Out the Plan

By analyzing the recent survey results and having several rounds of internal discussions, we've gradually come up with the following adjustment plan. We'd like to share the details with you and see if you like what we're about to do!

Valiant Balancing

Akai Hime Tactical Ability: Encounter Survivability : Akai Hime now has 50% damage reduction while stealthed.

Crock - The Mire Butcher Signature Ability: Dark Water Strike Survivability : Decreased Crock's damage reduction while the ability is active: 80% → 30%.

Erwin - The Entangled Signature Ability: Unspoken Truth New Trait: Erwin gains increased movement speed for a short period when the ability is activated.

Hongying - The Medic Angel Tactical Ability: First Aid Capsule New Trait: When the First Aid Capsule detects nearby downed allies, it now releases smoke to cover friendly units.

Norman - The Lost Claw Tactical Ability: Shock Roar Range Adjustment: Decreased the damage radius of the Shock Roar.

Ryan - The Tough Cop Ultimate Ability: Repression CQB Effectiveness: Significantly increased the reload speed of Ryan's Ultimate Ability exclusive weapon, the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Vladimir - The Righteous Flame Signature Ability: Field Fort Ability Cooldown Adjustment: When Vladimir interacts with the Field Fort, his Tactical Ability cooldown is instantly reduced by 60%.



Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles Decreased overall hip-fire spread. Optimized overall gun feel, reducing excessive recoil shake.

DMRs Decreased overall hip-fire spread. Slightly decreased MK4's fire rate.

SMGs Slightly increased SMGs' hip-fire accuracy.

Shotguns Shotguns are no longer available to Vladimir and Zhenshan. Slightly reverted Shotgun close-range performance to ensure consistent eliminations for slim body Valiants within 10m and effective damage within 15m (1m≈3.28ft).

Snipers Adjusted NTW-Proto's damage multipliers for different body parts: Chest: 1x damage (150) Upper Stomach: 1x damage (150) Left/Right Arm: 0.7x damage (105) Left/Right Leg: 0.7x damage (105)

Weapon Attachments Overall adjustments have been made to weapon attachment sets and their stats, along with improved descriptions. Weapon attachments will now influence firearm capabilities in multiple areas, including handling (recoil, minimum and maximum spread, and spread increase rate), firepower (weapon range), and mobility (weapon readiness from sprint to fire and ADS speed). They will provide an overall positive bonus to firearms.



Other Things We've Learned from the Survey

From the survey results, we can see that many players have high expectations for the following new features:

Custom lobbies are very much anticipated by half of the survey takers. We're starting related R&D soon while carefully considering the potential player base fragmentation issues you've raised.

PvE is also in the plan! Please rest assured that Wild Assault's core game modes will continue to evolve. We also plan to introduce more casual game modes to enrich your experience in the future.

Customized UX: It looks like many survey takers are also interested in Valiant Customization, Valiant Interaction Experiences (petting WHEN?), and the Steam Workshop, etc. Your wish is our command! Related R&D is already in progress!

Performance Optimization & Bug Fixes: Of course! These are always ongoing tasks for us. We'll share more details with you once we make progress.

Ongoing Optimizations

Bot Performance Overhaul

Comprehensive overhaul for bot performance, including but not limited to: Improved Pathfinding Enhanced Combat Logic Balanced Difficulty Scaling



Attachment System Refinement

Further improvements to: Categorization Statistical Clarity Performance Capabilities Description Texts



Upcoming Bug Fixes

Valiant Ability Fixes

Vladimir Fixed an issue where Vladimir's Field Fort could block vision in certain situations. Fixed an issue where Vladimir's Field Fort could not be interacted with right after deployment. Uly Fixed an issue where continuously attempting to activate Uly's Signature Ability while his Ultimate Ability is activated would cause the burrow entrance to disappear and his Tactical Ability to be incorrectly buffed. Fixed an issue where switching to Ulymobile view after Uly activates his Tactical Ability, then turning sharply and repeatedly switching between Uly's view and Ulymobile's view, would cause the Ulymobile view direction to become inconsistent with the Ulymobile's travel direction.

Map & Environment Fixes

Fixed an issue with redundant collision in some areas of Target C in The Crescent Bay. Fixed an issue in the training camp where the Hunter Crossbow couldn't deal damage to the target upon hitting the head, while shots to the body incorrectly registered as headshots.

Gameplay, System & UI Fixes

Fixed an issue causing incorrect achievement pop-up triggers. Fixed an issue where bots could unreasonably turn 180 degrees and eliminate enemies behind them under certain circumstances. Fixed an issue where non-squad members could hear squad voice chat.

That's all for this episode! As always, don't forget to leave comments and talk to us about the things you care about the most! We hope you enjoy a nice weekend, and we'll see you in the next one! 🫶

Combat Cat Studio

