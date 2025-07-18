The 1.0 update is officially live!
🚀 Special Offer!
To celebrate this update, enjoy 2 weeks of discounts! Grab your copy now!
🗡️New Mode
♾️Endless Mode (Unlocked after clearing Floor 20 at Difficulty 5).
💘Libra System
Unlocks when Sacred/Corruption reach 100
▶ Divine Burst: Heals HP + AoE damage
▶ Desire Nova: Creates DoT zone
※ Energy gained by escaping/degradation
※ New animations!
New Styles & Items
💨Escape Specialist: Power up after each degradation escape!
😭Degradation Expert: Tactically leverage monster humiliation!
💔Armor Breaker: Trigger effects when gear shatters!
※ 12 new items (with costume visuals)！
🍕New Food Skills
🔥Ring of Fire: Fireball AoE attack
🌊Sacred Spring: HP regen area
🌸New Features
🏆Leaderboards：Tracks highest Endless Mode floors, weapons & items used
👚Costume Visibility Toggle：Hide/show costume visuals for items bought in dungeons
👗Outfit Customization：Freely combine unlocked costume items at camp
⌛Revamped QTE System：Redesigned degradation event QTE - easier escape/degradation choice
⚙️Miscellaneous
👄Goddess story events & HCGs fully dubbed!
💀Added skeleton capture/farm essence harvesting scenes!
⚡Class Balancing: Passive stats adjusted for new QTE & build systems
📃Hover tips added for secondary stats.
Changed files in this update