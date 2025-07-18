 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19273297 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
The 1.0 update is officially live!​

🗡️New Mode

♾️Endless Mode​ (Unlocked after clearing Floor 20 at Difficulty 5).

💘Libra System

Unlocks when Sacred/Corruption reach 100

▶ ​Divine Burst: Heals HP + AoE damage

▶ ​Desire Nova: Creates DoT zone

※ Energy gained by escaping/degradation
※ New animations!

New Styles & Items

💨Escape Specialist: Power up after each degradation escape!

😭Degradation Expert: Tactically leverage monster humiliation!

💔Armor Breaker: Trigger effects when gear shatters!

※ ​12 new items​ (with costume visuals)！

🍕New Food Skills

🔥Ring of Fire: Fireball AoE attack

🌊Sacred Spring: HP regen area

🌸New Features

🏆Leaderboards：Tracks highest Endless Mode floors, weapons & items used

👚Costume Visibility Toggle：Hide/show costume visuals for items bought in dungeons

👗Outfit Customization：Freely combine unlocked costume items at camp

⌛Revamped QTE System：Redesigned degradation event QTE - easier escape/degradation choice

⚙️Miscellaneous

👄Goddess story events & HCGs fully dubbed!

💀Added skeleton capture/farm essence harvesting scenes!

⚡Class Balancing: Passive stats adjusted for new QTE & build systems

📃Hover tips added for secondary stats.

