 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19273253 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Adventure is not interrupted when using toys
  2. Adventure does not cause the cat to freeze
  3. Removed duping star due to food
  4. Game size was not set after reboot
  5. Adventure cannot be canceled by clicking on the cat
  6. Steam cloud saving is enabled

Changed files in this update

Depot 3402531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link