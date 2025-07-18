- Adventure is not interrupted when using toys
- Adventure does not cause the cat to freeze
- Removed duping star due to food
- Game size was not set after reboot
- Adventure cannot be canceled by clicking on the cat
- Steam cloud saving is enabled
0.6.1 Fix bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update