1: Bookshelf functionality has been updated. Now, disciples of a sect can learn sect martial arts and internal cultivation by reading books on the bookshelf. Sect martial arts are divided into three levels: beginner (outer sect disciples), intermediate (inner sect disciples), and advanced (elders and sect leaders). Books of different levels require corresponding status to read. You can switch the current book level in the bookshelf categories. Repeatedly reading martial arts and internal cultivation you have already learned will increase experience points. Reading books on the bookshelf consumes mental energy and martial arts insights. During gameplay, if players feel that the consumption of martial arts insights required for reading the bookshelf is excessive, we will adjust the consumption based on feedback.

2: A new ‘stealth reading’ feature has been added, allowing players to learn martial arts even if they are not disciples of a sect or do not meet the required status. The effects of stealth reading are equivalent to regular reading. However, please note that sects strictly protect the books on the bookshelf, and stealth reading is highly likely to be detected and punished. We will adjust the probability of detection or add new event branches based on feedback in the future.

3: The sect's style system will now be determined by the books on the bookshelf. When players create their own sect, they can place the internal martial arts they want disciples to practise on the bookshelf in the training room, and disciples will automatically begin practising. Note that when there are multiple training rooms, players must manually select which training room's style to activate. The new style system can be accessed via the Social - Sect Management - Style Management button.

4: We have updated the rumours in the Jianghu. Now, different rumours will be displayed in the Dahuang Realm and the Small World. We will continue to update more exploration rumours in the future.

5: Added some new plot events.

6: Fixed an issue where some sect buildings were unclaimed due to ID conflicts.

7: Fixed some other issues.