18 July 2025 Build 19273130 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added ragdoll stun;

  • Added new weapon: Harpoon;

  • Added 5 new tattoos;

  • Added 3 new coloring variations for BoxGlove;

  • Added 3 new coloring variations for Mortar;

  • Added 3 new coloring variations for Harpoon;

  • Added new player movement animations;

  • (Rocket Launcher) Increased reload speed by 30%;

  • (Rocket Launcher \\ Mortar, RMB) Increased AoE force after rocket jump by 20%;

  • (Rocket Launcher \\ Mortar, RMB) Reduced hit player's air launch height after a rocket jump by 26%;

  • (Black Hole Generator, LMB) Increased black hole activation distance to 8 meters;

  • (Box Glove) Reduced dash speed by 5%;

  • (Booster "Acceleration") Increased acceleration speed by 25%;

  • (Booster "Acceleration") Reduced acceleration duration to 4 seconds;

  • Increased round duration on some maps;

  • Fixed a bug where run VFX can be appear in the air;

  • Fixed a bug where player could move by inertia after respawning;

