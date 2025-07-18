Added ragdoll stun;
Added new weapon: Harpoon;
Added 5 new tattoos;
Added 3 new coloring variations for BoxGlove;
Added 3 new coloring variations for Mortar;
Added 3 new coloring variations for Harpoon;
Added new player movement animations;
(Rocket Launcher) Increased reload speed by 30%;
(Rocket Launcher \\ Mortar, RMB) Increased AoE force after rocket jump by 20%;
(Rocket Launcher \\ Mortar, RMB) Reduced hit player's air launch height after a rocket jump by 26%;
(Black Hole Generator, LMB) Increased black hole activation distance to 8 meters;
(Box Glove) Reduced dash speed by 5%;
(Booster "Acceleration") Increased acceleration speed by 25%;
(Booster "Acceleration") Reduced acceleration duration to 4 seconds;
Increased round duration on some maps;
Fixed a bug where run VFX can be appear in the air;
Fixed a bug where player could move by inertia after respawning;
