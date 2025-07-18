📋 Feature Adjustments:
The tavern's mercenary recruitment has added a quality filtering feature;(Note: After refreshing to the desired quantity, you need to banish \[the mercenaries] before you can refresh again.)
The upper limit of tavern recruitment tokens will now increase with level progress. (Note: Old saves need to clear any level multiple times to sync the level progress.)
A confirmation box will now prompt when adding an inlay to equipment that is higher than the equipment's required level (you can check the box to stop the prompt after getting familiar with it);
The initial mercenary's trait has been adjusted to Strong;
Optimized the English display of the bestiary interface;
Adjusted the auto - save interval to once every 5 minutes.
📚 Numerical Balance:
Increased the damage of some white skills;
Slightly increased the initial health and mana of A, B, and C - tier mercenaries;
Reduced the experience required for mercenaries to level up before level 5.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue of the initial mercenary's attributes being too low;
Fixed the issue where the game could not be entered due to being stuck at 95% progress in some cases.
Fixed the issue where selecting a checkbox when selling or breaking down items would show equipment tips.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
