📋 Feature Adjustments:

The tavern's mercenary recruitment has added a quality filtering feature;(Note: After refreshing to the desired quantity, you need to banish \[the mercenaries] before you can refresh again.)

The upper limit of tavern recruitment tokens will now increase with level progress. (Note: Old saves need to clear any level multiple times to sync the level progress.)

A confirmation box will now prompt when adding an inlay to equipment that is higher than the equipment's required level (you can check the box to stop the prompt after getting familiar with it);

The initial mercenary's trait has been adjusted to Strong;

Optimized the English display of the bestiary interface;