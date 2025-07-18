 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19272999 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reduced Mana Cost for Refresh Shop

    • Mana required to refresh the shop has been reduced from 2 to 1.



  • New Achievement Added

    • Completing this Achievement unlocks a new Lightning Strike Perk.



  • Increased Chance of Unique Perk Offering

    • Unique Perks are now offered twice as often as before.



  • Improved EXP Icon Visibility

    • The EXP icon and image have been darkened to make them more noticeable.



  • Perk Visual Effects Improved

    • Highlight effects when Perks can be combined have been enhanced for better visibility.


    • Some Perk images have been updated or adjusted to improve distinction.



  • Level-Up and Prep Time Notice Improved

    • When leveling up during prep time, the UI now clearly shows perk descriptions.



  • Beginner's Guide UI Improved

    • The Beginner's Guide and UI have been upgraded to be more intuitive and visually clear.



  • Achievement Reward Alert Added

    • A notification appears in the bottom-right when an Achievement is completed to ensure rewards are not missed.



Changed files in this update

Depot 3327241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link