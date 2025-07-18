Reduced Mana Cost for Refresh Shop
Mana required to refresh the shop has been reduced from 2 to 1.
New Achievement Added
Completing this Achievement unlocks a new Lightning Strike Perk.
Increased Chance of Unique Perk Offering
Unique Perks are now offered twice as often as before.
Improved EXP Icon Visibility
The EXP icon and image have been darkened to make them more noticeable.
Perk Visual Effects Improved
Highlight effects when Perks can be combined have been enhanced for better visibility.
Some Perk images have been updated or adjusted to improve distinction.
Level-Up and Prep Time Notice Improved
When leveling up during prep time, the UI now clearly shows perk descriptions.
Beginner's Guide UI Improved
The Beginner's Guide and UI have been upgraded to be more intuitive and visually clear.
Achievement Reward Alert Added
A notification appears in the bottom-right when an Achievement is completed to ensure rewards are not missed.
Early Access Patch Notes - Ver. 1.0.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update