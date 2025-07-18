New Content:
- Added new Maine Coon Tuxedo variation
- Added indoor planters
- Added Modern kitchen furniture
- Added new house painted wall options.
- Added new house: Farmhouse
- Added new light hair color options
- Added customizable small photo frame
Improvements:
- Added house color variations. Only one house of each type can be placed, but you can change the house color for a small price by using the Shop button when the house is highlighted.
- Start button can no longer be bound to actions
- Attempting to recycle houses will now show a long confirmation prompt
- Added a setting to show or hide event banners in town.
- Added a "Quest only" setting for tile icons.
- You can now change the bus stop looks on the farm independetly from town (Also each farm land can have its own bus stop look).
- Tutorial pop-ups (such as the one explaining the town hall at level 100) will wait until you're done with automatic tractor to be shown.
- Added a setting to adjust vibration strength.
- Added an option to show only farms on your platform, without disabling Cross-Platform play.
- Added an option to hide other players' farm names.
Gameplay changes:
- Planting a crop within the area of an arrow sign now grants favor as if it were for a quest.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Modern Furniture color issue
- Fixed signs not showing the proper icon when more than one crop could be planted.
- Fixed money earned by recycling the farm counting towards achievements.
- Fixed crashes / UI issues when trying to set permissions for cross-platform players.
- Fixed minor issue with "Apply" in Video Settings->Advanced in specific cases.
- Fixed using fast travel while interacting with a decoration causing issues.
- Fixed guestbook cross-platform issues.
[b]Today's Farm showcase: "Rainbow Time at Happy Hollow Botanical Gardens" by Hanelore - Invite code BQZVNS
