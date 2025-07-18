 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19272963 Edited 18 July 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Today's update brings a new house to build, a bunch of new furniture and wallpapers, and more improvements and fixes!



New Content:
  • Added new Maine Coon Tuxedo variation
  • Added indoor planters
  • Added Modern kitchen furniture
  • Added new house painted wall options.
  • Added new house: Farmhouse
  • Added new light hair color options
  • Added customizable small photo frame


Improvements:
  • Added house color variations. Only one house of each type can be placed, but you can change the house color for a small price by using the Shop button when the house is highlighted.
  • Start button can no longer be bound to actions
  • Attempting to recycle houses will now show a long confirmation prompt
  • Added a setting to show or hide event banners in town.
  • Added a "Quest only" setting for tile icons.
  • You can now change the bus stop looks on the farm independetly from town (Also each farm land can have its own bus stop look).
  • Tutorial pop-ups (such as the one explaining the town hall at level 100) will wait until you're done with automatic tractor to be shown.
  • Added a setting to adjust vibration strength.
  • Added an option to show only farms on your platform, without disabling Cross-Platform play.
  • Added an option to hide other players' farm names.


Gameplay changes:
  • Planting a crop within the area of an arrow sign now grants favor as if it were for a quest.


Bugfixes:
  • Fixed Modern Furniture color issue
  • Fixed signs not showing the proper icon when more than one crop could be planted.
  • Fixed money earned by recycling the farm counting towards achievements.
  • Fixed crashes / UI issues when trying to set permissions for cross-platform players.
  • Fixed minor issue with "Apply" in Video Settings->Advanced in specific cases.
  • Fixed using fast travel while interacting with a decoration causing issues.
  • Fixed guestbook cross-platform issues.


[b]Today's Farm showcase: "Rainbow Time at Happy Hollow Botanical Gardens" by Hanelore - Invite code BQZVNS

