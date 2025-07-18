📢 Release Update – Doll Inc. Launch Moved to July 21st



Hello everyone,



We wanted to inform you that Doll Inc. will now be launching on July 21st instead of today.



After reviewing the timing, we realized that today coincides with Steam’s Automation Fest, an event that could significantly reduce visibility for new releases not officially featured. To give Doll Inc. the launch it truly deserves, we’ve decided to postpone the release until the event concludes.



Please note: The store page will temporarily show the game as Coming Soon, but the release is fully set for July 21st. No changes will be made to the build or content — this is purely a strategic timing adjustment.



We believe this will ensure a better experience for everyone — both for new players discovering the game and for the community that’s been following its development.



Thank you so much for your patience and support.

We’re incredibly grateful to have you with us on this journey!