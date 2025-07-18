 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19272736 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Dynamic Presets with setting to disable it
  • Collection item tooltips that display name when hovering
  • Update prompt when item with white image drops and "Update and Restart" button in settings
  • New Taps calculation that should be Steam maintenance safe
  • Indie Collab perperation, watch out for it today!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3419431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link