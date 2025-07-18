Hello to our most adorable Big Winners (๑╹◡╹)ﾉ"!

After weeks of round-the-clock effort, Big Winner has been updated yet again! This is a Major Update, bringing you gamepad support, the new dateable character Orion Xu, new sofa furniture, and most importantly—you can now invite your NPC friends to visit your lavishly decorated HOUSE, making your quiet home lively and bustling! Detailed updates below:

NEW ADDITIONS

​​ New Dateable Character: Orion Xu，Complete storylines including marriage storyline Controller Support Added​​ Friends Room Tour​​: Invite NPCs with max Affection Level to visit your home Special NPCs (Zane Zhao, Dominic Chai , Jasmine) require unique methods to unlock1 New Side Quest: \[Wishes]​​，Unlocks Karma Cards: \[Focus Sense], \[Honored Employee] 9 New Sofas​​，Added to scratch-off prize pools at Jianjian Decor & IHome Furniture stores Post-Game Spouse Re-Selection​​，Redo spouse choice at Oracle Temple after game completion

OPTIMIZATIONS & ADJUSTMENTS

Improvements to English localization，some Npc's name have been changed in game. Furniture selection UI now auto-hides during decoration mode Right-click to unequip Karma Cards Redesigned spouse selection interface Adjusted rewards for citizen quest \[Childhood Friend] → Claim new rewards from Parrot Aite Improved gift/dialogue logic for some side tasks.

BUG FIXES

Fixed crash when using Karma Card \[Consolation Prize] Resolved Final Showdown crash with Wisdom Level 0 + debuffs Reset scrollbar position in some UI Restored wedding firework effects

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Meanwhile, our Lucky Pack DLC launches TODAY! 🎉

The DLC includes:

Original Soundtrack (OST) + Music Player + Bonus Item Pack

We hope all fans who love Big Winner’s music and gameplay will show your support!!

Bonus Items Include:

• Vehicle: Rainbow E-Bike

• Outfits: Tuxedo Set (Coat + Black Pants + Dress Shoes), Wedding Gown, Veil Hairstyle

• Furniture: Exclusive Floor-to-Ceiling Window, Exclusive Lucky Doll

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If Big Winners encounter any issues –

BUGs • Sudden crashes • Save file loss • Corrupted saves • Game not functioning properly • Suggestions/Feedback –

Feel free to contact us anytime through the following channels：ifasupport@cedong.com.cn