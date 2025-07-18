🦈 Patch Notes – Shark Week Special

Welcome aboard, fish freaks and horror heads, we’ve got a big net full of fixes, features, and festive content to celebrate Shark Week. Whether you're here to dodge monsters or just wear silly hats, this one’s for you.

🦑 New & Festive Content

🦈 Shark Hat Cosmetic A fin-tastic new cosmetic that players unlock only if they launch the game during Shark Week (July 18–26).

🧢 “Shark Bait” Title A special player title earned the same way, log in during Shark Week to claim it.

🐟 Shark Spawns During Shark Week Special fish (sharks!) now spawn during the event period.

🧰 Special Fish Mechanic Backend system now supports limited-time fish spawns (used for Shark Week, and more in the future!).

🛠️ Gameplay & Systems

Fish Balancing General balancing pass on fish behavior and economy.

Redesigned Harbor (Gallows Wharf) Tutorial zone has received a full makeover: more lived-in atmosphere, better layout, and environmental storytelling.

Fishing Spot Logic Fixes Only the host could access tutorial fishing spots, *fixed. Fishing spots now consistently activated as expected. Added checks to ensure islands spawn fishing spots properly.



🎮 QoL & UI

Review Button Replaced the in-game "Wishlist" button with a direct "Leave a Review" link to our Steam page. Go tell the world what you caught!

🪛 Bug Fixes

Wardrobe Right Click Issue Fixed player movement freezing when right-clicking to exit the wardrobe.

Only Host Could Animate Wardrobe Now synced across clients.

Signs Clipping Through Boat Cleaned up sign placement.

Conger Eel Bug This slippery fella should behave better now.

Boaty McBoat Upgrader Achievement Now unlocks properly for all players, not just the host.

Collision Fixes Players could get stuck on the crane, fixed with box colliders.

Layer & Map Bugs Fixed house/town layer map issues and mansion map layers.

Debris Sync Debris now correctly syncs position between clients.

Engine Animation Bug Missing humming parts now hum like they should.

Rubber Duck Fix Reattached the duck’s audio and harbor position.

VOIP Echo Reduced spooky feedback from the void. - No more death rooms, we're all in this together, dead or alive!

Disable Input UI Tidied up rogue UI elements.

🎨 Art & Cosmetics

Shark Hat Cosmetic (again cause it rules) Nom Nom Nom!

Double Door It's real. It’s fixed. We don’t talk about it. You saw nothing. 👀

Hat Fixes Various polish on hats and accessories.

Wrong Logo in Tutorial Corrected the Mana Brigade logo across tutorial areas.

New Cosmetic Entries in Credits Alcode and Jinxy added to credits. Thanks for the help 💞

House Map Layer & Other Art Bugs Smoothed out visuals around housing areas.

🧪 Multiplayer

Block Option You're now able to kick and ban players as the host, through the TAB menu!

Remove All Bans Option Settings menu now supports clearing all bans. (if you “accidentally” banned your friends)

Let us know what you think and don't forget to log in during Shark Week to unlock the exclusive gear! 🦈💬




