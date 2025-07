Dying School

Dying School story add-on is now available for download as an update! A new story, characters, locations, game situations and musical compositions await you!

Reviews, bugs & errors

I will be glad if after finishing your playthrough you leave a review and share your impressions. If during the game you find any bugs or errors, then please write here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2526210/discussions/0/4030221396678471518/

Thank you for waiting and have a pleasant playthrough!