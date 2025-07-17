A new aircraft is now available for Aerofly FS now available as a free update to the Aircraft Add-On DLC! The 737-800 is the most popular version of the Boeing 737 and was a highly requested aircraft in the community. And it's now available for you in over different 70 liveries. We've posted a few screenshots down below.

We've also added more hand made 3D airports in Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia and Peru (see screenshots below).

Feature List of the 737-800

https://www.aerofly.com/features/aircraft/b737ng/

Flight tutorial

https://www.aerofly.com/aircraft-tutorials/b737ng/

Changelog 2025-07-17

added new B737-800 aircraft with 70+ liveries

added new airports in Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia and Peru

added A319, A321 and B777-300ER received additional new liveries

changed A319, A321 models have rounder fuselage, working cargo doors and more detail

fixed A319, A321 engine IAE V2500 physics model overhauled and now more realistic

changed A319 maximum flap deflection increased

changed A321 increased texture quality, reworked overhead panel

changed A321 roll spoiler behavior improved

changed A319, A320, A321, A380 cockpit lever and button sounds improved

added A321 pitch pitch callout sound

added B747, 777, 787 callout V1 sound

added B747, 787, Q400 preliminary APU sound

changed A350 ECAM video camera cabin images more realistic

changed B737-900ER and B737 MAX 9 takeoff QRH and VREF speeds more accurate, takeoff assumed temperature should now work with TO derate selected

fixed A350, B777, Concorde ground effect increased

fixed B777 autopilot selected Mach Number displayed correctly on copilot PFD

fixed F15E throttle levers now both move together when grabbed with VR hand controller or dragged with right mouse button

Screenshots of the 737-800

Screenshots of the new airports