Dear County Magistrates,

We sincerely apologize for the issues caused by bugs in the recent update. We’ve issued an urgent patch to address the known problems. Here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.3:

Fixed a bug where autosaving could cause the game to freeze

Fixed a bug where road construction didn’t consume materials during pre-build, causing the build queue to stall

Fixed a bug that cleared progress records and collected case files

Removed the "Open" button from the warehouse panel

Reduced maintenance costs for grain and goods warehouses

Increased maintenance cost for the stone well

Adjusted resource costs for ancestral hall blessings

Fixed a bug where the pharmacy stopped functioning

Fixed an issue with capacity settings after new warehouses are built

Fixed a bug where resources in manually adjusted warehouses would reset to zero after completing warehouse research

Added a new label to the warehouse UI: \[Storage Cap Lock]

Health info panel now displays both Average Life Expectancy and Average Remaining Lifespan of current residents

Fixed incorrect resource statistics display

Removed the dismantling confirmation board for warehouses

Fixed incorrect display of manpower for ox cart and horse cart drivers

Fixed a visual bug where glow effects remained after Buddhist or Taoist temples were demolished

Added notifications when warehouse/granary/trade bureau storage is full