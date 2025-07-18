 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19272560 Edited 18 July 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear County Magistrates,

We sincerely apologize for the issues caused by bugs in the recent update. We’ve issued an urgent patch to address the known problems. Here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.3:

  1. Fixed a bug where autosaving could cause the game to freeze

  2. Fixed a bug where road construction didn’t consume materials during pre-build, causing the build queue to stall

  3. Fixed a bug that cleared progress records and collected case files

  4. Removed the "Open" button from the warehouse panel

  5. Reduced maintenance costs for grain and goods warehouses

  6. Increased maintenance cost for the stone well

  7. Adjusted resource costs for ancestral hall blessings

  8. Fixed a bug where the pharmacy stopped functioning

  9. Fixed an issue with capacity settings after new warehouses are built

  10. Fixed a bug where resources in manually adjusted warehouses would reset to zero after completing warehouse research

  11. Added a new label to the warehouse UI: \[Storage Cap Lock]

  12. Health info panel now displays both Average Life Expectancy and Average Remaining Lifespan of current residents

  13. Fixed incorrect resource statistics display

  14. Removed the dismantling confirmation board for warehouses

  15. Fixed incorrect display of manpower for ox cart and horse cart drivers

  16. Fixed a visual bug where glow effects remained after Buddhist or Taoist temples were demolished

  17. Added notifications when warehouse/granary/trade bureau storage is full

  18. After building a Hunter’s Hut, granaries will now indicate that meat production is possible

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1956801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link