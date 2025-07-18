Dear County Magistrates,
We sincerely apologize for the issues caused by bugs in the recent update. We’ve issued an urgent patch to address the known problems. Here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.3:
Fixed a bug where autosaving could cause the game to freeze
Fixed a bug where road construction didn’t consume materials during pre-build, causing the build queue to stall
Fixed a bug that cleared progress records and collected case files
Removed the "Open" button from the warehouse panel
Reduced maintenance costs for grain and goods warehouses
Increased maintenance cost for the stone well
Adjusted resource costs for ancestral hall blessings
Fixed a bug where the pharmacy stopped functioning
Fixed an issue with capacity settings after new warehouses are built
Fixed a bug where resources in manually adjusted warehouses would reset to zero after completing warehouse research
Added a new label to the warehouse UI: \[Storage Cap Lock]
Health info panel now displays both Average Life Expectancy and Average Remaining Lifespan of current residents
Fixed incorrect resource statistics display
Removed the dismantling confirmation board for warehouses
Fixed incorrect display of manpower for ox cart and horse cart drivers
Fixed a visual bug where glow effects remained after Buddhist or Taoist temples were demolished
Added notifications when warehouse/granary/trade bureau storage is full
After building a Hunter’s Hut, granaries will now indicate that meat production is possible
We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!
