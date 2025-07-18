Hello, inmates!

Since the official release of Back to the Dawn, we’ve received a lot of valuable feedback, and our team has been working non-stop to address the issues. Thank you all for your continued support!

Here are the details of the latest update:

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck and unable to interact after entering the Hidden Room Movie CD-ROM scene while using a controller.

Fixed a bug where, after entering the Hidden Room Movie CD-ROM scene while in the "borrowing a book" state, the borrow UI would remain permanently visible even after returning the book.

Fixed incorrect quick key prompts when leaving the Hidden Room Movie CD-ROM scene in controller mode.

Fixed an issue where the number of days served would display incorrectly when playing as the Black Panther.

Fixed a bug where collecting the “package mailed by Rocky” from the delivery cart would cause the game to freeze if there were other items already in the cart.

Corrected several text typos.

We would also like to address an issue related to the support packs: the Back to the Dawn Concept Art Collection is currently only available in Simplified Chinese due to scheduling and typesetting challenges. We plan to add other languages at a later date and hope for your understanding. Thank you for your patience!

Additionally, due to a Steam technical issue, there are currently two purchase options showing on the store page. Please make sure to choose the one with the discount! We’re urgently working to resolve this and apologize for the inconvenience.

We truly appreciate all the love and support you've shown for Back to the Dawn. We hope you're enjoying your time behind bars—especially following Bob’s storyline! If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.