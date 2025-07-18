 Skip to content
Hello dear players!

New continuous update is available right now! You can expect many fixes:

Fixes
- Fixed speedrun level 1 wrong respawn
- Fixed level 12 intro name
- Completly reworked boss raid event so now you are no longer bugged after defeating all enemies
- Fixed wind shader bug on lanterns in level select menu
- Other small improvements

