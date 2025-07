Bugfixes

Fixed gatekeeper having permanent shield up and being invincible on very high player levels >300 with very huge boss HP pool



Fixed error in fetching rift leaderboard data



Fixed sunderbow bing displayed too big



Hotfix 1.0.0.6b is bringing another fix to the boss shield bug that occured when on very high player levels >300 with a very huge boss HP pool rendering the bosses invincible.