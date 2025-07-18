Hey everyone!

Firstly we would like to say thank you from the V-Nova Studios team, it's been fantastic to hear all of your reviews and feedback during early access and we are extremely grateful for all of your thoughts and interest in what we have been building with ImmersiX.

After numerous updates addressing feedback, along with the recent release of Sharkarma, the first cinematic-grade CG short film designed exclusively for 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) VR, we are pleased to now be leaving early access with some much requested features including AMD support, as well as smoother optimisation for a wider spec of machines so more of you can experience what we have been building.

We are looking forward to continuing to hearing about any feedback you have as we work on Part 2 of Sharkarma (more news on a release date for this very soon!) Part 1 will also see improvements as we continue development of the final movie.

We thank you once again for being with us on the journey as we share more updates going forward. Make sure to follow us here on Steam for updates too!

V-Nova Studios



