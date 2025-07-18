1. Clan Member Succession:

When a clan member passes away, you can now directly assign another clan member to inherit their duty without manually locating their previous role.

2. Retainer Succession:

When a retainer dies, you can now immediately assign another retainer to take over their position. No need to search the buildings they worked in. (Their attributes — Writing, Might, Business, Art, and skills — will also be displayed.)

3. Newborn Setup Panel:

You can now assign reading, mentor, food, and equipment directly from the birth screen. No more searching through hundreds of clan members in the genealogy. (Hover over the newborn’s portrait to view their full stats.)

4. County Personnel Filter:

Added filter options for all skill categories in the County City personnel panel.

5. Housing Assignment Filter:

Added filtering options in the housing assignment interface: view all clan members, unassigned only, or grouped by residence.

6. Genealogy Display:

Names are now shown in the family tree for easier identification.

7. Marriage Proposals:

Increased frequency of auto-generated late-game marriage proposal events.

8. Local Vassal Proposals:

New events added: local vassal princes may propose marriage (available to non-imperial clans).

9. Imperial Edict: Attack Orders:

Imperial clans may now command vassal princes to attack a specified city via the Emperor’s “Dispatch Troops” menu.

10. Vassal Rebellion Mechanic Update:

The stronger a vassal’s army is relative to the Imperial Court, the higher the chance of rebellion and also the risk of being stripped of their title.

11. New Loading Screen Tips:

Added several beginner tips to the loading screen.

12. Bug Fix – Clan Member Disappearance:

Fixed a rare issue where clan members could randomly vanish.

13. Bug Fix – Execution Screen Freeze:

Fixed a bug where the interface would remain open after executing a vassal, leading to repeated clicks.

14. Bug Fix – Vassal in Husband Selection Events:

Fixed an issue where vassals appeared in public matchmaking events.

15. Bug Fix – Non-Dying Noble Houses:

Fixed an issue where noble families with zero clan members were not being marked as extinct.

16. Bug Fix – Death Event Portraits:

Fixed incorrect character display in death events for concubines or sons-in-law.

17. Minor text and UI display corrections.