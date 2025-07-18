 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Hi everyone!

A huge thank you to all players who supported Aurora Defense at launch! We deeply appreciate your invaluable feedback and suggestions.

We’ve heard your concerns about balance and gameplay experience. In this update, we’ve fixed and optimized some of the more obvious issues. We’re also actively considering bigger system changes to enhance the fun and lay the groundwork for future content updates.

Here is what's changed:

New Features

  • You can now use the Inspect Field function (bottom-left corner) while receiving battle rewards or choosing building upgrades. This lets you check your current base and upgrade status to help make smarter decisions.

  • Building cards now show an icon indicating how many tiles it occupies.

  • Before dismantling a building, the tooltip will now show how many Crystals will be refunded.

  • A title is now displayed at the start of each Act.

Optimizations and Fixes

  • When buildings and units overlap, selecting will now prioritize the building.

  • Fixed an issue where Mirror Crystal could summon from destroyed summoning buildings.

  • Fixed a bug where players could sometimes receive extra Magic Crystal cards at the start of a turn.

  • Fixed missing Crystal income prediction on the final turn of an Act.

  • Improved descriptions for some cards and relics.

Balance Adjustments

General

  • Adjusted the starting decks for all Goddesses to better focus on their faction identities.

  • Buffed the Plating ability on the Goddess Statue (its self-protection skill).

  • Starting Crystals reduced from 6 to 5, but the Goddess level upgrades now affect turn 1 Crystal.

  • Increased the movement speed bonus from upgrades.

  • Smoothed out the difficulty curve to improve pacing across a run.

Earth Faction

Tortoise was too strong in the current version, making the game less challenging. We’ve reduced its HP to lower its durability while increasing its base damage to keep it relevant in combat.

  • Tortoise HP: 400 → 300

  • Tortoise ATK: 20 → 30

  • Tortoise Attack Interval: 0.9 → 1.3

  • Tortoise Defense upgrade rarity: Epic → Rare

  • Sunstone upgrade effect: 10% → 5%

  • Moonstone upgrade effect: 10% → 5%

  • Mirror Crystal summon interval: 12 → 20

Fire Faction

We’ve increased the number of fire units on the battlefield and boosted the Phoenix’s attack power.

  • Firebird Nest summon time: 5 → 4.5

  • Firefeather Stand summon time: 7.5 → 7

  • Phoenix Altar Crystal cost: 5 → 4

  • Phoenix HP: 80 → 60

  • Phoenix ATK: 20 → 24

Lightning Faction

Lightning units now have faster attack speeds, and Thunder Tiger has gained Evasion to improve survivability.

  • Thunder Guard Attack Interval: 2.4 → 2.2

  • Thunder Eye Attack Interval: 2.8 → 2.5

  • Thunder Eye Range: 2.8 → 3

  • Thunder Tiger HP: 300 → 250

  • Thunder Tiger Attack Interval: 1.8 → 1.2

  • Thunder Tiger now starts with 30% Evasion.

  • Thunder Tiger max-level upgrade now grants increased attack speed and Evasion chance.

  • Ruins Workshop defense range: 4.5 → 5

  • Ruins Observatory defense range: 5.7 → 6

  • Ruins Temple defense range: 6.8 → 7

Magic Faction

  • Faerie Drake Nest defense range: 4.5 → 5.5

  • Beast Sanctuary defense range: 4.5 → 7

Enemies

  • Void Husk DEF: 15 → 10

  • Wrath HP: 350 → 300

  • Abyss Worm attack range: 3 → 2

Spell Cards

  • Reforge Crystal cost: 0 → 2; removed Crystal gain effect

  • Magic Grimoire Crystal cost: 5 → 3

  • Magic Pack Crystal cost: 3 → 2

  • Exhaust Crystal cost: 4 → 2

  • Search Crystal cost: 2 → 3

  • Pact Summon Crystal cost: 3 → 2

Relics

  • Blueprint and Magic Scroll effect: Crystal cost -2 → -1

  • Weight rarity: Rare → Epic

  • Feather effect: 30% → 50%

  • Molten Egg effect: 2 → 1

We’ll continue working on new content and system improvements. Thanks again and please keep the great feedback and ideas coming!

