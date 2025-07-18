《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Crimson Bless Technique Adjustment: Swapped the operation methods of Crimson Bless’s Fire Surge and Flame Charge.

Rotpot Effect Adjustment: Changed Rotpot’s effect from Slow I to Slow II, while reducing the effective radius, reaction time, and increasing the cooldown.

Swap Effigy Adjustment: Increased Swap Effigy’s cooldown and reduced the Malevolent Qi gained upon triggering.

Shrine Restoration Visibility Adjustment: After repairing a Shrine with a Fate Tablet or talent, the repaired Shrine becomes visible in The Exorcists’ view.

Evil Taoist Priest Talent Adjustment: Reduced the time required for the Evil Taoist Priest’s talent Shrine Restoration from 45 seconds to 37 seconds.

Corrupted Galan HP Adjustment: Slightly reduced Corrupted Galan’s Base HP.

The Malevolent Frenzy HP Adjustment: Slightly reduced the Max HP for all The Malevolent in Frenzy.

Bug Fixes

Charge Issue Fix: Fixed an issue where characters could not charge in certain states.

Swap Effigy Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where Swap Effigy caused controls to freeze.

PAGUI Development Team

July 18, 2025

