Tech
- Optimised internal game engine to allow for smoother physics when playing
Polish
- Implemented dynamic load icons for each playable character
- Optimised continue save preview loading
- Implemented Expertise indicator in spell info display
- Implemented indicators for which Manafact equipment is locked in Chapter 4
- Improved font rendering for non-English languages
- Implemented controller rumble in more cutscenes
- Implemented improvements to the flow of events after player clears a room
- Stairs to lower floors now appears at the end of Chapter One to improve story flow
Bugfix
- Bugfix for pieces disappearing incorrectly during Azasloth boss fight
- Bugfix for Chaos boss room not spawning in Chapter 4
- Bugfix for stairs incorrectly spawning in The Order level in Chapter 4
- Bugfix for missing characters in non-English languages
- Bugfix for game hanging when player picks up new items under certain circumstances
- Bugfix for game hanging if player uses combination of Butaryo and Bomb set Manafact
- Bugfix for continue saves getting corrupted if player is in The Order, The Chaos or fighting Azasloth
- Bugfix for player being unable to unlock Meowther God spells in Chapter 4
- Bugfix for players being able to soft lock themselves if they quit in the middle of cutscenes in Chapter 4
- Bugfix for pieces disappearing when player opens Bomb set preview screen
- Bugfix for player being unable to use keyboard properly if player has mouse cursor hovering over spell buttons
- Bugfix for UI issues if player navigates UI using both mouse and keyboard simultaneously
- Bugfix for Battree lightning indicator disappearing if player makes an invalid move
- Bugfix for bosses spinning when using certain moves
- Bugfix for room VFX appearing frozen
- Bugfix for Orochill displaying incorrect visual state
- Bugfix for Lavaiathan appearing invisible at the start of the boss fight
- Bugfix for damage numbers displaying incorrect colours
- Bugfix for player char appearing below walls in certain rooms
- Bugfix for players getting XP from rooms that are empty
- Bugfix for visual issues when using Match set Left Vambrace piece
- Bugfix for enemy info display staying open after player clears a room
- Bugfix for visual glitch when player walks behind mirror portal
- Bugfix for wolf sigils not appearing in continue save previews
- Bugfix for visual glitch of Match set Left Vambrace piece affecting pieces incorrectly
- Bugfix for SFX of mana crystals dropping playing out of sync with animation
