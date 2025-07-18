Tech

- Optimised internal game engine to allow for smoother physics when playing

Polish

- Implemented dynamic load icons for each playable character

- Optimised continue save preview loading

- Implemented Expertise indicator in spell info display

- Implemented indicators for which Manafact equipment is locked in Chapter 4

- Improved font rendering for non-English languages

- Implemented controller rumble in more cutscenes

- Implemented improvements to the flow of events after player clears a room

- Stairs to lower floors now appears at the end of Chapter One to improve story flow

Bugfix

- Bugfix for pieces disappearing incorrectly during Azasloth boss fight

- Bugfix for Chaos boss room not spawning in Chapter 4

- Bugfix for stairs incorrectly spawning in The Order level in Chapter 4

- Bugfix for missing characters in non-English languages

- Bugfix for game hanging when player picks up new items under certain circumstances

- Bugfix for game hanging if player uses combination of Butaryo and Bomb set Manafact

- Bugfix for continue saves getting corrupted if player is in The Order, The Chaos or fighting Azasloth

- Bugfix for player being unable to unlock Meowther God spells in Chapter 4

- Bugfix for players being able to soft lock themselves if they quit in the middle of cutscenes in Chapter 4

- Bugfix for pieces disappearing when player opens Bomb set preview screen

- Bugfix for player being unable to use keyboard properly if player has mouse cursor hovering over spell buttons

- Bugfix for UI issues if player navigates UI using both mouse and keyboard simultaneously

- Bugfix for Battree lightning indicator disappearing if player makes an invalid move

- Bugfix for bosses spinning when using certain moves

- Bugfix for room VFX appearing frozen

- Bugfix for Orochill displaying incorrect visual state

- Bugfix for Lavaiathan appearing invisible at the start of the boss fight

- Bugfix for damage numbers displaying incorrect colours

- Bugfix for player char appearing below walls in certain rooms

- Bugfix for players getting XP from rooms that are empty

- Bugfix for visual issues when using Match set Left Vambrace piece

- Bugfix for enemy info display staying open after player clears a room

- Bugfix for visual glitch when player walks behind mirror portal

- Bugfix for wolf sigils not appearing in continue save previews

- Bugfix for visual glitch of Match set Left Vambrace piece affecting pieces incorrectly

- Bugfix for SFX of mana crystals dropping playing out of sync with animation