Hi adventurers,
v0.700 is now available on the development branch:
Updated the heroes 3D models
Updated all the game UI
Improved the UI scale option
Fixed compatibility issues with old saves
Updated the Crypt skeletons models
Clicking on the prestige flag now centers the view to the colony center
Added activity indicators to heroes on the portrait list
Added visible weapons to the Alchemist (only on new games)
Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!
Changed depots in development branch