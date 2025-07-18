 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19272159 Edited 18 July 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

v0.700 is now available on the development branch:

  • Updated the heroes 3D models

  • Updated all the game UI

  • Improved the UI scale option

  • Fixed compatibility issues with old saves

  • Updated the Crypt skeletons models

  • Clicking on the prestige flag now centers the view to the colony center

  • Added activity indicators to heroes on the portrait list

  • Added visible weapons to the Alchemist (only on new games)

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 19272159
Windows 64-bit Depot 2111021
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link