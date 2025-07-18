This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi adventurers,

v0.700 is now available on the development branch:

Updated the heroes 3D models

Updated all the game UI

Improved the UI scale option

Fixed compatibility issues with old saves

Updated the Crypt skeletons models

Clicking on the prestige flag now centers the view to the colony center

Added activity indicators to heroes on the portrait list

Added visible weapons to the Alchemist (only on new games)

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!