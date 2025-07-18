Hi everyone,

Today, we are working a bit more towards subclass variety alongside some other goodies. Depending on how many things click into place, there will probably be another patch next week. After that, we plan to take a little break and let things settle without interfering for a moment.

Have fun everyone! :)

Changelog for 1.0.5

Balancing

Neutral

Cthulhu: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.7s

Villain Sword: Damage +2

Spicy Banana: Heat chance 40% -> 50%

Blood Manipulation: Speed bonus per Vampiric item 15% -> 20%

Superspacious: Trigger speed 10% -> 12%

Smelly Wall: Block to inflict Poison 15 -> 13

Double Rainbow: Trigger speed per Holy item 20% -> 30%

Ranger

Acorn Collar: Cost 7g -> 8g

Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 60% -> 55%

Fortuna's Hope: Damage +1

Critwood Staff: Duration 1.2s -> 1.4s

Snowmaster: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.8s

Reaper

Balance-relevant bug fix: Nocturnal Lock Lifter was not counting Vampiric items in some cases

Mrs. Struggles: Cooldown 4s -> 4.3s

Poison Frog: Cooldown 3.4s -> 3.1s

Berserker

Duffle Bag: Damage reduction 25% -> 30%

Deerwood Guardian: Damage reduction 12% -> 15%

Wolf Emblem: Cooldown: 3s -> 2.6s

Spiked Wall: Spike limit 8 -> 10

Hawk Rune (inventory): Cooldown 2.6s -> 2.4s

Extra Angy: Delay 3.5s -> 3.0s

Mage

Puzzlebox: Restock chance 60% -> 75%

Cupcake: Heal 7 -> 10

Cupcake Goobert: Heal 18 -> 20

Prismatic Wand: Cooldown 5.5s -> 4.5s

Cat Spirit Companion: Crit chance 20% -> 25%

Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 3.2s -> 2.9s

Lantern Berry: Buff protection 15% -> 20%, cooldown 3.4s -> 3s

Black Pawn: Poison 1 -> 2

White Knight: Maximum stamina 1.5 -> 2

Black Knight: Stamina removal 1.5 -> 2

White Rook: Damage reduction 20% -> 25%

Black Rook: Crit chance 20% -> 25%

White/Black Queen: Duration 1.2s -> 1.3s

Harold, the Hateful Hat: Regeneration chance 60% -> 75%

Ultima Ascension: Block 5 -> 8, speed bonus per Spell 25% -> 40%

Adventurer

Mercury Elemental: Block gained 30% -> 35%

Scale: Trade chance 35% -> 40%

Scissorswords: Damage 8-11 -> 9-14

Other