18 July 2025 Build 19272132 Edited 18 July 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today, we are working a bit more towards subclass variety alongside some other goodies. Depending on how many things click into place, there will probably be another patch next week. After that, we plan to take a little break and let things settle without interfering for a moment.

Have fun everyone! :)

Changelog for 1.0.5

Balancing

Neutral

  • Cthulhu: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.7s

  • Villain Sword: Damage +2

  • Spicy Banana: Heat chance 40% -> 50%

  • Blood Manipulation: Speed bonus per Vampiric item 15% -> 20%

  • Superspacious: Trigger speed 10% -> 12%

  • Smelly Wall: Block to inflict Poison 15 -> 13

  • Double Rainbow: Trigger speed per Holy item 20% -> 30%

Ranger

  • Acorn Collar: Cost 7g -> 8g

  • Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 60% -> 55%

  • Fortuna's Hope: Damage +1

  • Critwood Staff: Duration 1.2s -> 1.4s

  • Snowmaster: Cooldown 3.1s -> 2.8s

Reaper

  • Balance-relevant bug fix: Nocturnal Lock Lifter was not counting Vampiric items in some cases

  • Mrs. Struggles: Cooldown 4s -> 4.3s

  • Poison Frog: Cooldown 3.4s -> 3.1s

Berserker

  • Duffle Bag: Damage reduction 25% -> 30%

  • Deerwood Guardian: Damage reduction 12% -> 15%

  • Wolf Emblem: Cooldown: 3s -> 2.6s

  • Spiked Wall: Spike limit 8 -> 10

  • Hawk Rune (inventory): Cooldown 2.6s -> 2.4s

  • Extra Angy: Delay 3.5s -> 3.0s

Mage

  • Puzzlebox: Restock chance 60% -> 75%

  • Cupcake: Heal 7 -> 10

  • Cupcake Goobert: Heal 18 -> 20

  • Prismatic Wand: Cooldown 5.5s -> 4.5s

  • Cat Spirit Companion: Crit chance 20% -> 25%

  • Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 3.2s -> 2.9s

  • Lantern Berry: Buff protection 15% -> 20%, cooldown 3.4s -> 3s

  • Black Pawn: Poison 1 -> 2

  • White Knight: Maximum stamina 1.5 -> 2

  • Black Knight: Stamina removal 1.5 -> 2

  • White Rook: Damage reduction 20% -> 25%

  • Black Rook: Crit chance 20% -> 25%

  • White/Black Queen: Duration 1.2s -> 1.3s

  • Harold, the Hateful Hat: Regeneration chance 60% -> 75%

  • Ultima Ascension: Block 5 -> 8, speed bonus per Spell 25% -> 40%

Adventurer

  • Mercury Elemental: Block gained 30% -> 35%

  • Scale: Trade chance 35% -> 40%

  • Scissorswords: Damage 8-11 -> 9-14

Other

  • The Wardrobe now shows the current trophy amount

  • Catalyst connectors now look more directional for distinguishability

  • Added a visual effect when dropping an item next to an item it could fuse with that is currently connected in another recipe

  • Character sheet bottom left now shows the class icon

  • Bug fixes and small improvements

