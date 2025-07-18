ːsteamhappyː OFFICIAL RELEASE ːsteamhappyː



With this update, we have reached an important milestone in terms of graphics. In particular, we have focused on the battlegrounds, as this was the only part of the game that was not yet in line with the new UI and graphics.

That said, since the game has reached a certain level of maturity in terms of content, balance, and stability, we have decided to end the Beta phase and finally release version 1.0 on Steam.

We have worked hard over the past few months, not only on the graphics but also on all the features that improve player interaction with the game. (see the patch notes below for more details)

ːsteamsadː PLAYER DATA/ACCOUNT RESET ːsteamsadː



Among the many new features and improvements, although you cannot see them, we have also made a series of back-end improvements to offer a smoother and more seamless gaming experience. In this improvement process, we have upgraded the entire back-end infrastructure, relying on more “stable” and “mature” services than those used until now.

However, in taking this big step, we have discovered that the player data currently available cannot be transferred to the new infrastructure.

This implies a total reset not only of player progress but also the deletion of all accounts

We have conducted several feasibility studies and unfortunately there is no way to move data between these two services due to their incompatibility without losing several months in the process.

Considering that, over the last year and a half, only 5% of approximately 900 registered players have remained active in the last 6 months, we can conclude that 35% of the information stored in the cloud currently dates back more than 6 months and 60% more than a year, and is therefore obsolete and taking up unnecessary space. This information, moreover, has seen little or no progress.



This reset allows us to optimize the new infrastructure by removing all obsolete and unused information that would incur additional costs without any benefit to either party.



Given these very low numbers, we believe that now is the right time to reset, and that we will not have another opportunity to do so in the future, given the influx of new players expected thanks to the Steam release and the upcoming Marketing.

However, we are aware of the efforts made by that 5% of players, especially those who have spent money in recent months. In order to mitigate this situation as much as possible and meet active players halfway, we have come up with the following solutions:

All players who spent money to purchase diamonds before the official release (1.0) will be refunded DOUBLE the amount of diamonds purchased in the new account they create (Only Diamonds will be refunded!). To do this, you must first create a new account (Email/password, Steam is not supported in this process!) in the game and open a ticket on our Discord server (DISCORD LINK) in the “billing-issue” channel, attaching ALL receipts that were sent to you by email after the purchase on your old account, confirming the payment, and the new destination account where you want to receive the Diamonds. We will do our best to refund everyone within 48 hours of opening the ticket and confirming receipt of payment. Starting today until 31/08/2025, experience gained from all sources in the game will be DOUBLE (2x) the normal amount. This will help older players level up more quickly and recover at least some of their lost progress. We have added a new gift code that you can redeem on our Discord that will help new and old players progress faster.

We trust that these solutions will help all those players who have placed their trust in us and who, we hope, will continue to do so in the future.

ːsteamboredː MARKETING ːsteamboredː

Speaking about Marketing… We have said on many occasions that we were working on marketing the game…..

Unfortunately, the reality is quite different from what we expected. Some publishers did not consider us, and others refused any possibility of negotiation.

However, among the many rejections, we found a publisher interested in the project and negotiations seemed to be going very well.

However, we recently had a bitter surprise, which forced us to change course. We were unable to finalize the agreements we had in place to obtain the necessary funding for an important marketing campaign (the investor pulled out at the last minute in an unfair manner, leaving us in a difficult situation).

Initially, the official release was scheduled for September/October 2025, but given the unexpected progress, we decided to bring it forward, excluding some features and polish that would have required a couple more months of development with a certain budget allocated. We would have liked to offer a more complete experience (although we believe it already is), but the lack of a publisher and budget prevents us from continuing with what we had planned.

To address this issue, we had to reduce the marketing campaign we had initially planned. We are therefore designing a marketing campaign with a different strategy that could still yield good results.

We are aware that the marketing campaign we are about to launch will not yield the results we initially expected. However, we are confident in the new strategy we have adopted, and although it has been significantly reduced in terms of budget, we can consider ourselves satisfied.

ːsteammockingː THOUGHTS ON EARLY ACCESS ːsteammockingː

It has been a year and a half full of difficulties and small satisfactions. We are happy with the results achieved, even though we had hoped for a more significant outcome.

The game's premium system, introduced in Q4 2024, has been quite successful, although this is proportional to a very low user base. However, the revenue earned so far is very low, and for this reason it has not yet been cashed.

This obviously leads to a very legitimate question.

Have we gained anything from this? In theory, yes, but unfortunately the amount earned to date does not even cover 10% of the cost of the project.

This leads us to one conclusion: the project has always been “at a loss,” but an acceptable loss, albeit one sustained until now by a single person.

We are confident and hopeful that the game will be a success. Many people have complimented us and appreciated the title for what it offers and its potential, so we will continue to work hard for all those players who want to support this ambitious project and we will continue to support the project even if it means having fewer players (as long as the costs remain acceptable, of course).

ːsteamfacepalmː ABOUT AI ːsteamfacepalmː

Nowadays, everyone talks about AI as if it were an “evil” incarnate. When we talk about AI and video games, players often tend to associate the two words with ‘laziness’ or “incompetence.”

It's quite a hot topic and no one has the courage to address the issue head on. Well, we want to clarify our point of view:

First of all, we would like to clarify that we have used AI exclusively for the creation of the artwork for the cards/heroes and their animations, plus some backgrounds. Everything else was done in part by professionals (UI/UX, visual effects, and sound design) and by the development team (game design and programming).

We have received some complaints from players claiming that the game was made entirely with AI. We would like to clarify that a game of this complexity can never be created by AI, and anyone who claims otherwise does not know what they are talking about. It is also true that AI can be helpful for small suggestions regarding game mechanics for the game design part and some minor assistance with low-level algorithms for the programming part. However, despite this, AI often makes many mistakes, and it is more time-consuming to fix them than to do things yourself. That said, AI has certainly played an important role in the graphics aspect, but only there. So, to future conspiracy theorists, stay relaxed, we say that AI has not taken control of anything or anyone :)

That said, we are aware that the use of AI for cards/heroes is our biggest “flaw,” but it has also been our greatest ally, thanks to which we have been able to entertain our players for a year and a half. Despite the criticism we have received, we believe that AI has been a valuable help and will continue to be so, especially for a really small team like ours, allowing us to put our heart and passion into the development of this ambitious title without getting too lost in the time and unsustainable costs of creating more than 400 artworks by a professional artist.

The development of a video game involves a thousand different aspects, and people often tend to judge a product by “how” it is made, rather than by the ‘result’ they see, believing they know everything about how a video game is “made.” Some players should just “play” and have fun, but instead they prefer to be “judges,” talking based on hearsay and without any experience or knowledge of what they are talking about, even coming to subjective conclusions about the development team. This is just pure, gratuitous malice that we don't deserve, because if they had made half the effort we did, they would understand many of our choices.

The use of AI has definitely helped us to release the game and cover costs that would otherwise have been impossible to sustain. Personally, we see AI as a tool, and we can say with certainty that if the game goes well, we will definitely consider the option of gradually replacing all the graphics with professional work.

We will always put our heart and soul into this project and into every single thing we do, regardless of who or what helps us with the graphics, so please don't say that the work we do is without “love” because we can assure you that this is absolutely not true.

Many games decide to give up (and we know quite a few) with few players and prefer to shut everything down rather than continue. We, on the other hand, despite all the conditions for closing the game, have continued to support it precisely because we like what we are doing and we put passion into everything we do, regardless of whether anyone appreciates it or not. This is our philosophy, and as long as we enjoy what we are doing, financial results will take a back seat (as long as the costs can be sustained, even with some sacrifices).

We have worked extremely hard over the past year and a half, facing countless difficulties and small satisfactions, precisely because we love what we do and will continue to do it for you, to entertain you and to realize our dream of creating a TCG that everyone can enjoy, because only together can we achieve this goal.

ːsteamthisː PATCH NOTES: ːsteamthisː



New:

New 3D battleground

Added deck share button on mouse hover on decks list (deck menu)

Added more deck sharing options (chat clan and export format)

Added option to import deck from an export format (Deck menu -> Import button on upper-right corner). Deck importing result depend on cards/heroes player availability and could be result as partial import

Added match effects info on battle info overlay

Added Battle Pass (available from level 5)

Added premium Singleplayer ranked rewards: player can unlock premium rewards while season is up (each new season premium rewards will be reset)

Added 6 new quests

Added blessing tooltip info on battle overlay UI

Added automatic notification close countdown (10 seconds)

Added automatic match close countdown at the end of the match



Changes:

Updated Terms & Conditions

Updated Privacy & Policy

Reduced minimum level requirements for Multiplayer Standard from 10 to 7

Reduced minimum level requirements for Multiplayer League from 15 to 13

Card Laboratory now is available from level 3, while Hero Laboratory still available from level 5

Laboratory Dismantle now is available from level 7

Reset all player’s local game settings

Now when you lose a match, you gain 15% of experience (only if you don’t give up, or disconnect if match is multiplayer)

Battle skip animation and visual effects now are premium feature (you can buy them on the shop -> others)

ABYSS EXPLORER plan: added skip battle visual effects feature

DUKE OF TERROR plan: added skip battle animations feature

Updated Singleplayer ranked mode rewards

Updated all Discord link in the game

Changed some quest rewards

Simplified the functionality of Dismantle Extra: now only cards that exceed the maximum copy limit are dismantled, without further dismantling cards with lower levels

Dark Maze: minimum cards level generated from “Add card” are 3 for Legendary and 2 for Epic, others still at level based on current maze sector

Turn time limit will be enabled at the end of the Tutorial



Improvements:

Updated Steam SDK to latest version

Updated game engine to latest version

Improved Anti-Cheat system

Improved battle animations start/end

Improved tooltip size

Improved battle overlay UI

Improved deck selection menu UI

Improved Steam authentication

Improved message UI

Improved AI deck building

Improved player Levels rewards UI

Improved battle loader UI

Improved some battle visual effects

Improved loader UI

Improved chat UI

Improved many others UI



Balance:

Herriot, King of Men: Reduced soldiers summoned from deck from 3 to 2 at level 5 Reduced minimum soldiers on deck requirements from 3 to 2

Eternia, Sovereign of Rebirth: Reduced Beast buff granted after summon to +(0/0/1/1/2)/+(1/2/2/2/3)

Cockroach Swarm: Instead of winning the match, at the end of your turn (with 5 Cockroach on the battlefield) deal 20 damage to the opposing hero

Ancestral Oracle: Level 1: 0/5 Immovable, Immunity, Silence All, Trap All 3, Opportunism 1 Level 2: 0/6 Immovable, Immunity, Silence All, Trap All 3, Opportunism 2 Level 3: 0/7 Immovable, Immunity, Silence All, Trap All 4, Opportunism 2 Level 4: 0/8 Immovable, Immunity, Silence All, Trap All 4, Opportunism 3 Level 5: 0/9 Immovable, Immunity, Silence All, Trap All 5, Opportunism 3

Wizard of Light: Level 1: 1/4 Heal All 1, Life Steal 1, Blessing 3 Level 2: 1/4 Heal All 1, Life Steal 2, Blessing 3 Level 3: 2/4 Heal All 2, Life Steal 2, Blessing 3 Level 4: 2/4 Heal All 2, Life Steal 3, Blessing 3 Level 5: 2/5 Heal All 3, Life Steal 3, Blessing 3

Genya, Water Sorceress: Level 1: 2/7 Elusion, Heal All 3, Draw 2, Magic Assault 3 Level 2: 3/7 Elusion, Heal All 3, Draw 2, Magic Assault 3 Level 3: 3/7 Elusion, Heal All 4, Draw 2, Magic Assault 3 Level 4: 4/7 Elusion, Heal All 4, Draw 2, Magic Assault 3 Level 5: 4/7 Elusion, Heal All 5, Draw 2, Magic Assault 4

Quirys, Queen of the Earth: Level 1: 0/5 Immovable, Armor All 2, Heal All 5, Support 2 Level 2: 0/5 Immovable, Armor All 2, Heal All 6, Support 2 Level 3: 0/6 Immovable, Armor All 2, Heal All 6, Support 2 Level 4: 0/6 Immovable, Armor All 2, Heal All 7, Support 2 Level 5: 0/6 Immovable, Armor All 3, Heal All 7, Support 2

Arthur, Knight of Light: Level 1: 3/5 Indestructible, Guard, Armor 2, Purify All 4, Command 2 Level 2: 3/6 Indestructible, Guard, Armor 2, Purify All 4, Command 2 Level 3: 3/6 Indestructible, Guard, Armor 2, Purify All 4, Command 3 Level 4: 4/6 Indestructible, Guard, Armor 2, Purify All 4, Command 3 Level 5: 4/6 Indestructible, Guard, Armor 3, Purify All 4, Command 3

Superior Wizard: Level 1: 6/4 Draw 1, Destroyer, Magic Assault 6 Level 2: 6/5 Draw 1, Destroyer, Magic Assault 6 Level 3: 6/5 Draw 2, Destroyer, Magic Assault 6 Level 4: 7/5 Draw 2, Destroyer, Magic Assault 6 Level 5: 7/5 Draw 2, Destroyer, Magic Assault 7

Killer Wizard: Level 1: 2/1 Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Unstable 1

Soldier of the Guard: Level 1: 1/5 Guard, Armor 1 Level 2: 1/5 Guard, Armor 2 Level 3: 2/5 Guard, Armor 2 Level 4: 2/5 Guard, Armor 2, Legion 1 Level 5: 2/5 Guard, Armor 3, Legion 1



Fixes: