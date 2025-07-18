 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19272057
Update notes via Steam Community

Contains the Following Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in the Rimetusk Campaign: 'Field Work' - where there mission could not be completed due to the objective asking for an item that no longer exists in Icarus to be crafted and placed.

