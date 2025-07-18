Hey Neighbours!
Just a quick one today, I've added some requested inventory/storage sorting options, fixed up some bugs and done some balancing around the mental/physical energy drains to make getting through the day a bit more fun and less stressful. You can also now eat foraged herbs... with mixed results :D
<3 Violet
Early Access 1.3.7B - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 18/07/25
General:
- Remove force UI scaling to 0.75 on small screens (with the small hotbar layout this is no longer required).
- Adjusted player speed to link better to delta time on lower fps.
- Fixed NPC rubber banding on lower fps.
- Fixed rare crash on holding a gift while the npc exists.
- Fixed crash on task completion when it’s the last task in list but another task also replies on that check.
- Adjusted speed of birds at low FPS.
- Adjusted speed of transitions on low fps.
- Fixed occasional crash on verbose logging when loading tallies.
- Pinewood BE 3 Pt 2 - Adjusted walk speed of pick up to avoid sticking.
Mental/Physical Energy:
- Adjusted mental energy to fix drain issues across fps.
- Adjusted mental and physical energy drain speeds.
- Removed requirement for welcome tasks to be completed to get overnight mental health boost.
- Doubled mental and energy boosts from eating (still balancing this)
- You can now eat herbs/foragables.
Inventory/Storage:
- Inventory: added buttons to sort by name, category and number.
- Inventory: added button to stack existing items.
- Storage: added buttons to sort by name, category and number.
- Storage: added button to stack existing items.
- Storage: added buttons to stack store and store all items.
- Inventory: added buttons to stack take and take all items in storage tab.
Back end / Optimisation:
- Updated Gamemaker to V2024.12.1.242
- Updated Steam SDK to V1.61
- Syntax fixes for new GM version.
- Moved some code to step event for faster run.
- Removed double up of dialogue import being called on entry to Garland Central.
- Cleaned up various code.
