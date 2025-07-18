Hey Neighbours!

Just a quick one today, I've added some requested inventory/storage sorting options, fixed up some bugs and done some balancing around the mental/physical energy drains to make getting through the day a bit more fun and less stressful. You can also now eat foraged herbs... with mixed results :D

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

Early Access 1.3.7B - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 18/07/25

_______________________________________________________________________

General:

- Remove force UI scaling to 0.75 on small screens (with the small hotbar layout this is no longer required).

- Adjusted player speed to link better to delta time on lower fps.

- Fixed NPC rubber banding on lower fps.

- Fixed rare crash on holding a gift while the npc exists.

- Fixed crash on task completion when it’s the last task in list but another task also replies on that check.

- Adjusted speed of birds at low FPS.

- Adjusted speed of transitions on low fps.

- Fixed occasional crash on verbose logging when loading tallies.

- Pinewood BE 3 Pt 2 - Adjusted walk speed of pick up to avoid sticking.

Mental/Physical Energy:

- Adjusted mental energy to fix drain issues across fps.

- Adjusted mental and physical energy drain speeds.

- Removed requirement for welcome tasks to be completed to get overnight mental health boost.

- Doubled mental and energy boosts from eating (still balancing this)

- You can now eat herbs/foragables.

Inventory/Storage:

- Inventory: added buttons to sort by name, category and number.

- Inventory: added button to stack existing items.

- Storage: added buttons to sort by name, category and number.

- Storage: added button to stack existing items.

- Storage: added buttons to stack store and store all items.

- Inventory: added buttons to stack take and take all items in storage tab.

Back end / Optimisation:

- Updated Gamemaker to V2024.12.1.242

- Updated Steam SDK to V1.61

- Syntax fixes for new GM version.

- Moved some code to step event for faster run.

- Removed double up of dialogue import being called on entry to Garland Central.

- Cleaned up various code.