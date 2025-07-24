Hi everyone!

We are back with another update. Patch 4 comes packed with fixes and improvements. Hope you continue enjoying the game and, once again, thank you for your patience.

For the Emperor!

Multiplayer

Fixed multiplayer crash.

Updated Switch Team button behaviour and positioning in matchmaking/private lobbies.

Improved EOS session handling and login flow; added toggle for EOS overlay.

Gameplay

Fixed an infinite input loop when cursor position didn’t change.

Fixed incorrect weapon info for Dreadnought Autocannon.

Fixed Steam Deck soft lock-up issue.

UI Improvements

Added keybind info popup in Customizer.

Adjusted unlock event notifications based on game mode (campaign vs multiplayer).

Fixed heat indicator visual bug and string corruption in unlock events.

Improved accessibility for Steam Deck.

UI scaling and layout tweaks: auto-width for action buttons, arrow indicators for navigation, and multiplayer lobby card adjustments.

Minor UI fixes.

Localisation