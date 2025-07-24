 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! 

We are back with another update. Patch 4 comes packed with fixes and improvements. Hope you continue enjoying the game and, once again, thank you for your patience. 

For the Emperor! 

 

Multiplayer 

  • Fixed multiplayer crash. 

  • Updated Switch Team button behaviour and positioning in matchmaking/private lobbies. 

  • Improved EOS session handling and login flow; added toggle for EOS overlay. 

Gameplay  

  • Fixed an infinite input loop when cursor position didn’t change. 

  • Fixed incorrect weapon info for Dreadnought Autocannon. 

  • Fixed Steam Deck soft lock-up issue. 

UI Improvements 

  • Added keybind info popup in Customizer. 

  • Adjusted unlock event notifications based on game mode (campaign vs multiplayer). 

  • Fixed heat indicator visual bug and string corruption in unlock events. 

  • Improved accessibility for Steam Deck. 

  • UI scaling and layout tweaks: auto-width for action buttons, arrow indicators for navigation, and multiplayer lobby card adjustments. 

  • Minor UI fixes. 

Localisation 

  • Minor localisation fixes. 

